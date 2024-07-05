South Sound Road blocked and damaged by Beryl

South Sound Road after Hurricane Beryl (from social media)

(CNS): As the police began their post-hurricane patrols Thursday afternoon, officers reported that a stretch of South Sound Road, from the intersection at Old Crewe Road, is currently unsafe and impassable by motorists. That section of the roadway will be blocked until further notice due to the significant damage and excessive debris, the RCIPS has reported. While other roads have been blocked with fallen trees and utility lines, many have now been cleared by other emergency services and most of the roads are now safe for motorists.

The RCIPS thanked the public for their cooperation throughout the hurricane and encouraged everyone to continue to be safe and to exercise caution while using the roads during the continued inclement weather.