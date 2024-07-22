Sea Elephant saga rolls on as ship docks in GT

Sea Elephant (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has confirmed that the Sea Elephant, an oil tanker that ran aground on Cayman Brac earlier this month, is now docked at George Town. The vessel was anchored offshore last week, but on Friday, it docked at the Jackson Point Terminal to offload its fuel products. It was then expected to move to Anchorage #3 in the George Town port area, where it would undergo inspection prior to its anticipated departure from the jurisdiction.

OfReg said it has been monitoring the matter closely, especially the availability of fuel stocks, and has confirmed that there are no concerns regarding fuel supplies within the Cayman Islands.

The investigations by the Department of Environment, Coast Guard, Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands and other government agencies continue.

Last week, Bodden Shipping confirmed that two of its pilots and the captain of the Sea Elephant had been arrested as part of the probe.