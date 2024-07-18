Sea Elephant repairs still under review

The Sea Elephant (photo supplied by the CIG)

(CNS): The oil tanker that ran aground on Cayman Brac earlier this month remains in Cayman waters as officials continue their investigations into the vessel’s state of repair. A release from the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands said it had begun a follow-up inspection of the Sea Elephant, which is anchored off the George Town Harbour. However, the authority is awaiting information from the ship’s agents and owners on their plans, including location, for permanent repairs.

“This information is needed for the Authority to establish if any additional temporary repairs are needed before the vessel can be cleared for departure. The joint investigation continues and further updates will be provided as available,” MACI said.

The Greek-operated tanker, flagged in Liberia, was approaching Cayman Brac to deliver a cargo of diesel fuel when it ran aground near the dock on Saturday, 6 July, causing damage to the double-bottom tanker’s hull and to the sea floor. However, officials have said there were no leaks or pollution as a result of the grounding.