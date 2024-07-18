Sea Elephant repairs still under review

| 18/07/2024 | 0 Comments
The Sea Elephant (photo supplied by the CIG)

(CNS): The oil tanker that ran aground on Cayman Brac earlier this month remains in Cayman waters as officials continue their investigations into the vessel’s state of repair. A release from the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands said it had begun a follow-up inspection of the Sea Elephant, which is anchored off the George Town Harbour. However, the authority is awaiting information from the ship’s agents and owners on their plans, including location, for permanent repairs.

“This information is needed for the Authority to establish if any additional temporary repairs are needed before the vessel can be cleared for departure. The joint investigation continues and further updates will be provided as available,” MACI said.

The Greek-operated tanker, flagged in Liberia, was approaching Cayman Brac to deliver a cargo of diesel fuel when it ran aground near the dock on Saturday, 6 July, causing damage to the double-bottom tanker’s hull and to the sea floor. However, officials have said there were no leaks or pollution as a result of the grounding.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

Oil tanker under inspection before it returns to sea
OfReg says oil tanker did not leak fuel after grounding
Fuel tanker runs aground on Cayman Brac's reef

Tags: ,

Category: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»