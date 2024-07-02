Satellite system suspended in face of hurricane

CINWS satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl

(CNS): The Western Hemisphere satellite imagery on the Cayman Islands National Weather Service website will be temporarily removed Tuesday night as the CINWS suspends the system as a precautionary measure to protect the critical equipment ahead of the impending arrival of Hurricane Beryl. This won’t impact the Kearney Gomez Weather Radar, however, which will remain online during the storm, officials said.

The temporary suspension of satellite imagery will remain in effect until it is deemed safe to resume operations. The decision was made to ensure the safety and functionality of the satellite equipment, which is crucial for providing the service’s regular weather updates, officials said.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery of Beryl continues to be available on the US National Hurricane Center website.