Satellite system suspended in face of hurricane

| 02/07/2024 | 0 Comments
CINWS satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl

(CNS): The Western Hemisphere satellite imagery on the Cayman Islands National Weather Service website will be temporarily removed Tuesday night as the CINWS suspends the system as a precautionary measure to protect the critical equipment ahead of the impending arrival of Hurricane Beryl. This won’t impact the Kearney Gomez Weather Radar, however, which will remain online during the storm, officials said.

The temporary suspension of satellite imagery will remain in effect until it is deemed safe to resume operations. The decision was made to ensure the safety and functionality of the satellite equipment, which is crucial for providing the service’s regular weather updates, officials said.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery of Beryl continues to be available on the US National Hurricane Center website.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

People urged to prepare for potential storms
Tropical wave may bring more local flooding
More rain adds to existing local flooding

Tags:

Category: Science & Nature, Weather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»