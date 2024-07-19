Road closed to accommodate George Town project

| 19/07/2024 | 0 Comments
(CNS): Traffic in the capital is likely to be worse than usual this afternoon as a traffic diversion has been put in place to accommodate more work on the George Town Revitalization Project in the downtown area. The diversion was put in place at 10:30am on Friday, some four hours before officials notified the public, and will remain in place until 6:00pm on Saturday evening.

The diversion will start at the median at the junction of the CIBC and Elizabethan Square to facilitate work in that area. For more information, updates and advisories on this protracted project visit the relevant social media pages Facebook.com/GTRevitalisation or Instagram.com/gtrevitalisation

Category: Local News

«