Registrar to help churches navigate risk assessment
(CNS): As local authorities work on the latest Cayman Islands National Risk Assessment of its AML/CFT/CPF (anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and countering proliferation financing) regime, the Registrar of Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) has been preparing local charities with outreach sessions for their terrorist financing risk assessments. With only a few months until the next assessment begins, the registrar is turning its attention to local churches.
The NPO Registrar is part of the General Registry, a department under the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce. As of 30 June, there were more than 600 registered NPOs in the Cayman Islands, and many of them are religious institutions.
NPO representatives from community groups, philanthropic organisations, and PTAs attended an outreach session on 13 June. The next session will be on 18 July at the Government Administration Building, with the target audience being churches and other religious organisations.
“We are in constant dialogue with NPOs, and many of them have a good working knowledge of their responsibilities under the Non-Profit Organisations Act (2020 Revision). These sessions provide information on the assessment, what will be required from NPOs and how best they can be prepared,” Head of Compliance Paul Inniss said in a release.
Each session covers governance, internal controls, and other practical considerations in regard to the risk assessment. The terrorist financing risk assessment of the NPO sector, scheduled for Q4 2024, is part of the overall National Risk Assessment.
Category: Business, Financial Services
A big issue is that these churches collect hundreds of thousands annually, yet they expect all their accounting work to be done by volunteers, many without knowledge or experience in properly accounting for financial transactions.
The registrar would advance their interest significantly if it established minimum standards (at least an undergrad degree in accounting if not a professional designation) for anyone submitting an annual return on behalf of an NPO.
will this cover fraud.
obtaining money under false pretences cones to mind.
600 NPOs. Nothing suspicious about that.
I always said to check the churches! Lots of cash moving through, source unknown.
There’s also backdoor theft. NPO’s taking the public’s money, should meet the basic requirement of publishing online their complete financials quarterly, including full audit-ready income statement, balance sheet, quantifying rolling duty waiver credits/grants, MD&A detailing contributions to the community, and unredacted meeting minutes within 14 days of these anniversary dates for public scrutiny and transparent review. That includes the >200 registered churches for the less than 4000 regular church-goers. There’s something very fishy going on with the disproportionate volume of registered churches that have been insulated from transparent scrutiny for decades. McKeeva handed many of them millions more of our money from an illegal Nation Building Fund, improperly commissioned for his own “benevolent” vote buying. No ACC investigation or charges laid!
money laundering in the cayman islands?????
never!!!
scam churches in the cayman islands????
never!!!!