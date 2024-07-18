Registrar to help churches navigate risk assessment

Seven Day Adventists Church, George Town

(CNS): As local authorities work on the latest Cayman Islands National Risk Assessment of its AML/CFT/CPF (anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and countering proliferation financing) regime, the Registrar of Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) has been preparing local charities with outreach sessions for their terrorist financing risk assessments. With only a few months until the next assessment begins, the registrar is turning its attention to local churches.

The NPO Registrar is part of the General Registry, a department under the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce. As of 30 June, there were more than 600 registered NPOs in the Cayman Islands, and many of them are religious institutions.

NPO representatives from community groups, philanthropic organisations, and PTAs attended an outreach session on 13 June. The next session will be on 18 July at the Government Administration Building, with the target audience being churches and other religious organisations.

“We are in constant dialogue with NPOs, and many of them have a good working knowledge of their responsibilities under the Non-Profit Organisations Act (2020 Revision). These sessions provide information on the assessment, what will be required from NPOs and how best they can be prepared,” Head of Compliance Paul Inniss said in a release.