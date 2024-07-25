RCIPS extends amnesty after two guns handed in

CNS: The National Gun Amnesty, which began on 1 July and was due to end on 31 July, has been extended until Sunday, 11 August. In the first three weeks of the amnesty, just two firearms have been handed in, but the police say they have also received a “significant amount of ammunition”, as well as two spearguns with additional spears, which are illegal to use without a licence and illegal to import.

The RCIPS said that due to the disruption caused by the passing of Hurricane Beryl, it is extending the gun amnesty by a week and a half. This means that people can hand in all illegal guns, gun components and ammunition without fear of prosecution, no questions asked, until the end of 11 August.

“We are grateful that members of the community have been taking advantage of the gun amnesty,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “However, we know that there are at least 90 illegal guns that remain a danger to our communities and have disrupted the lives of our citizens. We hope that for the remainder of the amnesty, we see those 90 firearms come off our streets. This amnesty is a safe and sure way to do the right thing.”

Urging people to take advantage of the gun amnesty and turn in illegal guns and ammunition, he said, “I would also like to address those persons who know someone who is in possession of an illegal firearm. You, too, have a role to play. Do the right thing and help us reduce the number of illegal firearms in the community. Say no to guns. Say no to violence. Make the Cayman Islands Safer.”

Members of the community, such as the Cayman Ministers Association, elected members and community leaders, have agreed to be points of contact for people wishing to hand in a gun without any direct contact with the police. This has enabled the RCIPS to offer several ways of handing in guns or directing police to where they may find a weapon.

Option 1: People can drop off guns or ammunition at any police station. Properly packaged guns may be placed in drop boxes at the West Bay, Bodden Town, and Little Cayman stations. There are no drop boxes at the George Town, Cayman Brac, or East End Police Stations, so anyone wanting to drop them off at those stations should call 936-8026 to make drop-off arrangements.

Option 2: Hand the weapon or ammunition to a trusted party from a list of people, including pastors, MPs and community leaders. The list is on the RCIPS website and posted below. These third parties will then arrange for the gun to be immediately handed over to the police.

Option 3: Information can be provided via Cayman Crime Stoppers. Individuals can submit a tip about the location of a gun to the CCS website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app. This information will be passed on to the police, who will collect the weapon.

Option 4: People can arrange for the collection of a gun by calling 936-8026, any police station, or by contacting a police officer that they know and trust.