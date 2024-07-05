Premier offers mixed message on changes to NCA

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly stated at a press briefing on Friday that the UPM Government is not going to remove the scientists from the National Conservation Council and will not weaken the National Conservation Act in any way. However, she also said that changes will be made to the legislation, and an amendment bill is set to be revealed next week, without explaining the nature of those changes.

Although sources have told CNS that the drafting instructions do include a provision that would allow Cabinet to waive the requirement for an environmental impact assessment for public projects, the premier stated emphatically that there are no plans to weaken the law. If true, this would indicate that this will not be included in the amendments.

Following a series of closed-door meetings over the last few weeks, as reported on CNS last month, the UPM has been trying to agree on a series of changes to the conservation law as a result of pressure from the development lobby.

Since before the NCA was enacted, several powerful landowners and developers have been trying to undermine the law’s ability to protect important natural resources and limit the most egregious forms of development. They have been doing this by peddling misinformation about the law, especially regarding the powers it gives to the NCC and the director of the Department of Environment.

The law is currently the only means to mitigate the impact that climate change will have on the Cayman Islands, as the UPM Government has failed to adopt the PACT Government’s Climate Change Policy. Wayne Panton, the premier during the PACT administration until he was ousted last October, has voiced his dismay at the UPM’s approach to the conservation law, for which he successfully secured unanimous support in parliament (then called the Legislative Assembly) in 2013.

Scientists believe that climate change played a significant role in fuelling Hurricane Beryl, the strongest recorded storm to form in the first month of the Atlantic hurricane season. The rapid intensification of the storm was mostly due to the very high sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic and the Caribbean, which helped Beryl repel the wind shear that would, in other circumstances, have dampened the storm’s strength.

With a busy season ahead and the likelihood of far more hot and wet weather this summer, the need for Cayman to mitigate against rising sea levels, floods and hurricane impacts requires robust legislation. It is imperative to conserve what wetlands remain, as they are critical mitigators of flooding and storm surge, and to prevent developers from building too close to the ocean, which maximises profit but causes beach erosion.

Speaking at a press briefing following Hurricane Beryl, O’Connor-Connolly stated in response to a question from CNS that the government is not removing the scientists from the NCC or weakening the law.

But in response to a follow-up question from the Cayman Compass, she said that the law was being changed and that drafting instructions had already gone to the Attorney General’s Chambers. She said she expected that the CIG would be in possession of the draft bill in the next seven days.

The premier indicated that if the meeting of parliament, which had been scheduled for Friday but postponed because of the storm, is convened next week, the bill will be presented, as she implied that rumours about the changes to the law were incorrect.

When she answered the question from CNS about weakening the law, O’Connor-Connolly was emphatic that this was not “in any way” the case. “We are not doing it, so that’s an easy fact check. You heard it from me,” the premier, who prides herself on her Christian credentials and honesty, stated.