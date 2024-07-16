Postponed parliament meeting reset for Monday

Speaker of the House Sir Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): The Cayman Islands political representatives are now set to meet in parliament on Monday, 22 July, as Speaker Alden McLaughlin has notified MPs of the new date. The government is currently scheduled to bring five bills, not including the proposed amendments to the National Conservation Act, which is still being drafted, according to a recent Cabinet note. The opposition, meanwhile, has a long list of parliamentary questions and several private members’ motions.

The bills to be considered include a supplementary appropriation relating to cash spent last year, the Summary Jurisdiction (Amendment) Bill, the Perpetuities (Amendment) Bill, the Pharmacy Bill, and the Firearms (Amendment) Bill.