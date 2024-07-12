Post Beryl dock and seawall repairs need approval
(CNS): Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the sustainability ministry has said the reconstruction of or repairs to existing coastal structures such as docks, seawalls and decks requires approval. Permitted structures, reconstructions and repairs must be to the same dimensions and in the same approved location and footprint, and use the same materials as per the original coastal works permit. There are no application or approval fees associated with rebuilding where the replacement is in line with the original permit.
Officials said any unauthorised coastal works, including unapproved reconstructions and repairs to existing permitted structures, could attract fines or penalties in accordance with section 21 of the National Conservation Act.
Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient application process. “I will ensure that any applications for repairs or reconstruction of docks or seawalls will be prioritised and should be a very easy process once the dimensions remain in the same location and footprint, and use the same materials as approved in the original Coastal Works Permit for the structure,” she said.
The reconstruction/repair of coastal structures application form can be downloaded here.
Completed application forms should be submitted via email to coastal.works@gov.ky for processing.
Once received, applications may take one to two weeks, depending on the complexity and number of applications, to be processed and approved.
Meanwhile, the public should submit the necessary applications for any land-based repairs or construction works to the Planning Department.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
I don’t understand why repairing something requires permission. So if I have a dock and one board comes loose, I need to get permission to screw it back down???
Another one-termer that blew her gifted political opportunity to demonstrate sensibility and responsiveness. The press release messaging might have been that the Minister’s office is now allocating more staff to help fast-track non-contentious repair approvals, because being helpful after a weather event shouldn’t cost any extra. Instead we get another power-flexing Minister that doesn’t appreciate that the people of the Cayman Islands are supposed to be the customers she is serving.