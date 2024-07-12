Post Beryl dock and seawall repairs need approval

Hurricane Beryl, satellite view on 2 July (source: NOAA)

(CNS): Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the sustainability ministry has said the reconstruction of or repairs to existing coastal structures such as docks, seawalls and decks requires approval. Permitted structures, reconstructions and repairs must be to the same dimensions and in the same approved location and footprint, and use the same materials as per the original coastal works permit. There are no application or approval fees associated with rebuilding where the replacement is in line with the original permit.

Officials said any unauthorised coastal works, including unapproved reconstructions and repairs to existing permitted structures, could attract fines or penalties in accordance with section 21 of the National Conservation Act.

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient application process. “I will ensure that any applications for repairs or reconstruction of docks or seawalls will be prioritised and should be a very easy process once the dimensions remain in the same location and footprint, and use the same materials as approved in the original Coastal Works Permit for the structure,” she said.