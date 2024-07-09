Port Zeus developers to consult Brackers on proposed marina

Proposed site of Port Zeus on the northwest coast of Cayman Brac

(CNS): Frank Schilling and the developers planning a multi-million dollar marina and residential village on Cayman Brac, known as Port Zeus, are holding a public meeting on Thursday evening so that residents can have their say on the terms of reference for the environmental impact assessment for the project proposal. Members of the public can submit comments until 21 July. Although it appears to have public support across the Brac, there are concerns about the environmental threats and lack of benefit to the wider community.

Concerns have been expressed by some Brackers that the project is aimed at millionaire yacht owners and will have little to offer local people, either economically or socially, and that after the construction period, the project will only create opportunities for low-paid jobs.

There are also concerns that the existing infrastructure on Cayman Brac will struggle to cope with the influx of workers to construct this and other planned projects on the island, such as the new high school, which could increase the already staggeringly high cost of living.

Issues that will be up for discussion at the meeting include increased traffic, general disruption, the safety of the site, potential losses of income, and threats to the environment. Schilling has made it clear that he doesn’t think the project is contentious and is planning a safe harbour that the Brac badly needs in an existing quarry loading zone that will bring broad benefits to the community.

According to the developers, the first phase of this project includes refurbishing the existing Scotts Dock, building a new rock pier and dredging the marina entrance. Phase two involves creating the onshore marina, including Port Authority facilities, beach facilities, and what Schilling, a former internet company owner, describes as “a pedestrian-friendly mixed-use development”.

Members of the public are now free to submit their thoughts, comments and questions on the terms of reference, which outline what will be studied in the EIA and how the studies will be conducted.

The ToR has been developed in collaboration with the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), which includes representatives from the Department of Environment, the Department of Planning, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Department of Tourism, and the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

The result of the EIA will be an Environmental Statement (ES), which will help to inform the decision-making process. When it is completed, the Draft ES will be subject to a separate public consultation.