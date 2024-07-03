Police seek witnesses to latest deadly crash

Fatal crash on Shamrock Road, 1 July 2024 (from social media)

(CNS): Police investigating the cause of the collision that resulted in the death of two people on Shamrock Road around 2:15am on Monday are appealing for witnesses. The police said that initial findings indicate the crash happened after a silver BMW travelling west on Shamrock Road veered into the opposite eastbound lane, then collided with a utility pole and a concrete wall before coming to a stop.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service extricated a man and a woman from the vehicle, who were treated at the scene by paramedics but were pronounced dead at the hospital. They have not yet been identified but are understood to be Nicaraguan natives who were residing here.

These latest deaths bring the total number of road fatalities so far this year to seven in four crashes, one of which happened just yards away from this Monday’s fatal collision. There have been a number of road fatalities on this notorious stretch of Shamrock Road in recent years. The latest was just over one month ago, when three people were killed in a fiery crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call the RCIPS on 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers.com or by downloading the app.