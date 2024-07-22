Police on hunt for Brazilian men accused of theft

Vitor Domingo Valentini Dos Reis

Brenno Neves Florencio

(CNS): The RCIPS and Customs and Border Control are asking the public to help them track down Vitor Domingo Valentini Dos Reis (33), who also goes by the name Marcio Vicente Rod Novaes, and Brenno Neves Florencio (25). The men, who are known to associate together, are both Brazilian nationals here on Grand Cayman as visitors. The police said Monday that they are wanted by police on suspicion of theft and money laundering and wanted by CBC for immigration offences.

Anyone who sees one or both of the men should not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately and provide as much detail and description as possible regarding their location and, if they are not static, their direction of travel.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the Financial Crime Unit at 925-3491. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.