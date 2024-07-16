Police ID victim, call for witnesses in fatal stabbing

(CNS) Police are appealing for people who saw or have information about a murder that took place on Short Lane in Windsor Park, George Town, sometime on Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene at about 9:30am and found an unresponsive man with stab wounds to the abdomen. He has since been identified as Rodney Anthony Rivers (59) of George Town.

Officers arrested a 51-year-old man from George Town at the location on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as the murder investigation continues.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area before 9:30am on Sunday, 14 July, and might have seen something suspicious or have any information regarding this matter to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949 7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers.