Parliament may not approve boundary report before elections

Acting Governor Franz Manderson receives the EBC Report from Chair Dr Lisa Handley in August 2023. Looking on (L-R) are Commission members Steve McField and Adriannie Webb joined by then-Acting DG Stran Bodden

(CNS): It has been almost eleven months since the Electoral Boundary Commission finished its report and made recommendations to the Cayman Islands Government about how to address the significant disparity between constituencies across Grand Cayman, but in that time, the UPM government has failed to tell the people what it plans to do.

The report should have been brought to parliament so that MPs could debate the options and decide how to redraw Cayman’s electoral landscape before the country next goes to the polls, which is expected to be in April next year.

Speaking to CNS, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart noted his concerns about the government’s lack of action on the report, which was delivered to Cabinet in August last year. However, he said that when the MPs met recently at a Parliament Business Committee ahead of the now postponed 5 July meeting, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly had indicated a desire to discuss the report with the opposition.

“I eagerly await the outcome of that,” he said. But given the time that has elapsed since the report was finished and with the election campaign set to start in less than eight months, he remains concerned.

“We must avoid rushed, last-minute changes to electoral boundaries,” McTaggart said. “Rushed boundary changes could potentially disrupt the election process, confuse voters, and create chaos for the Elections Office, with severe repercussions for our democratic process.

“Unless my concerns can be assuaged, boundary changes debated and agreed upon this year may be best left for implementation for the 2029 general election. This will allow for careful consideration and thorough planning, ensuring the best outcome for everyone involved. But we will see how this all plays out,” he added.

The CIG has given no indication whether or not it will be acting on the EBC’s findings, and it is clear that time is running out to organise the recommended changes, which would affect most constituencies. Steve McField, one of the three members of the commission who undertook the difficult work of balancing constituency headcount with traditional communities, recently said he was angry that the government had ignored the report.

McFeild said it was “disgusting” that the report was still sitting with the CIG with “no word… and no debate” about the findings and whether or not the government intends to accept the recommendations. He took aim at the administration’s overall lack of planning or policies, which he described as “dysfunctional”.

“You cannot have an Electoral Boundary Commission give a report and… then it just sits there, and nobody, not an MP or a member of Cabinet or anybody, has said… let us look at this report,” he said.

The imbalance that currently exists means the electoral landscape is less and less democratic for those voters and residents in the bigger constituencies as their vote becomes less influential compared to their neighbours in smaller seats.

On Grand Cayman, the difference in the number of registered voters in the smallest constituency of East End to the largest in Bodden Town is significant. As of 1 April, there were 1,654 people registered to vote in Bodden Town East, the largest constituency, compared to the neighbouring seat of East End, where there are just 754 voters.

The two smallest constituencies are both in the Sister Islands: Cayman Brac East, which has just 458 registered voters, and Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman, which has 566. The Constitution mandates that the Sister Islands will always have at least two representatives, regardless of their size. One result of this is that the current premier was elected by less than 460 people or 0.5% of the estimated population of over 90,000.

While the boundary commission has recommended a slight shift to re-balance the number of voters more evenly between the two Sister Islands seats, the focus was largely on Grand Cayman. The EBC sought to create a better balance between the constituencies within each of the larger districts of West Bay, George Town and especially Bodden Town, as this is the fastest-growing district in the country.

The register of electors has been updated for 1 July and is searchable, allowing voters to check their details. However, the new list that should show the number of voters in each constituency and whether or not the overall register has increased or decreased from the April headcount of 23,470 is not yet accessible.