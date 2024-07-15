One man stabbed and killed, suspect arrested

(CNS): The RCIPS has opened a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing in the Windsor Park area of George Town on Sunday morning. At around 9:30am, officers were called to the scene where a man had been fatally wounded. One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and remains in custody. The police have not yet provided further information about the killing.

The victim is the second person to be murdered in Cayman this year. Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) from West Bay was shot and killed in January. No one has been charged with his murder so far.