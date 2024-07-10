One man arrested after business dispute stabbing

(CNS): Police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Bodden Town on suspicion of wounding after he was accused of stabbing another man following a business-related dispute. On Tuesday evening, the wounded man, who had multiple stab wounds to his leg and back, was transported in a private car to the hospital, where he was treated and later released for non-life-threatening injuries. It was reported that he had attended another man’s home to discuss business when a dispute began between the two men.

The RCIPS said in a release that the assailant had used a “bladed weapon to stab the victim several times”. The suspect remains in custody pending further investigation.