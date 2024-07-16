One firearm handed in halfway through gun amnesty

(CNS): A single firearm and a significant amount of ammunition have been handed in at the halfway mark of the current National Gun Amnesty, which began on 1 July and ends on 31 July, the RCIPS has said. The police continue to encourage members of the community to take advantage of the amnesty by turning in all illegal guns, gun components and ammunition by the end of this month, no questions asked and without fear of prosecution.

Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that after 37 years serving in the RCIPS, gun violence is now a real concern, and he urged people in a social media video to hand in illegal weapons. “There is no future in gun violence,” he said, adding that far too many young locals have either fallen victim to it or have ended up in jail serving lengthy prison terms.

The RCIPS has provided four options for the public to surrender guns, ammunition and any other weapons (see details here). More information on how to hand in firearms is provided on the RCIPS website. People can also call 1-345-936-8026 to make arrangements for handing in guns, ammunition and other weapons or to find out more.

“Help us in our journey of ensuring that our communities are free from gun and violent crimes. Say no to guns, say no to violence and make the Cayman Islands Safer,” the police said.