One arrested over attempt to sell local parrot

Caged parrot put on sale

(CNS): One person has been arrested, and a Grand Cayman parrot has been seized and handed over to a vet after it was listed for sale on various social media platforms. The Department of Environment said they were contacted by concerned residents who had seen posts with pictures of the bird caged up and began an investigation, which has led to an arrest. Although not as critically endangered as the Cayman Brac parrot, the Grand Cayman parrot, our National Bird, remains threatened.

Thanking the conservation officers and the RCIPS, the DoE said they all went above and beyond on this case.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we want to remind the public that poaching, trading and keeping Cayman parrots is illegal under the National Conservation Act,” the DoE said. “Only parrots already registered during the six-month amnesty, which took place in 2018-19, are permitted in captivity.”

Anyone who is offered an unregistered Cayman parrot should call DoE conservation officers on 916-4271. Active poaching or disturbing of wild nests can also be reported to 911.