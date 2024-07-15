Oil tanker under inspection before it returns to sea

The Sea Elephant (photo supplied by the CIG)

(CNS): The oil tanker that ran aground while delivering diesel to Cayman Brac on Saturday, 6 July, is now anchored off the coast of Grand Cayman, the Department of Environment and Cayman Islands Coast Guard have said. After temporary repairs were made to its damaged hull, the Sea Elephant left the Brac on Thursday afternoon and travelled to an anchorage point that offers protection where any additional work that may need to be carried out can be completed before the vessel is cleared to return to international waters.

Marine Surveyors from the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands said that additional inspections are needed to assess the effectiveness of the temporary repairs and to determine the need for further repair work. Once completed, any additional repairs will be assessed by a MACI inspector.

“Should it be determined that the vessel is seaworthy for international voyage, she will be authorised to depart Cayman waters to undergo permanent repairs at a location chosen by her owners,” government officials have said.

While no fuel or oils were released into the sea at or after the grounding, an investigation is currently being conducted into the matter by the DoE, CICG and MACI.