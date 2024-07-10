OfReg says oil tanker did not leak fuel after grounding

The Sea Elephant (photo supplied by the CIG)

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has begun inquiries into the incident involving the Sea Elephant, an oil tanker that ran aground off the coast of Cayman Brac on 7 July. In a short release about the investigation, OfReg said there had been no reports of any fuel spills but the grounding had caused damage to the hull of the ship and an area of the sea bottom.

The investigation involves multiple government agencies, including the Department of Environment, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, and the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

OfReg said that the situation continues to be monitored as a precautionary measure and it will provide updates as they become available.