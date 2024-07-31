New rules for travelling to US with pet dogs

(CNS): Cayman Airways Ltd has said that there are new rules for transporting pet dogs into the United States, mandated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From Thursday, 1 August, all dogs entering or re-entering the US from dog rabies-free or low-risk countries, like the Cayman Islands, must now have a completed CDC Dog Import form.

The passenger accompanying the dog must be able to provide airline staff with a copy of their submission receipt upon check-in for their flight at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Additionally, the CDC requires that all dogs travelling to the United States be in good health upon arrival, be at least six months old at the time of entry or return to the US, and have a microchip that can be read by a universal microchip scanner for identification purposes.

The CDC recommends completing the newly required form several days before travel. The form can be completed in less than five minutes at no charge. The CDC system generates a receipt for travel from rabies-free or low-risk countries within minutes. It will be valid for six months from the date of issuance, including for multiple entries into the United States.

When passengers with dogs check in at the airport, Cayman Airways agents must verify that they have the CDC Dog Import Form receipt (in print or electronically). The passengers are responsible for housing, caring for, and repatriating any animals denied entry to the US.

The imposition of these new requirements follows months of negotiations between the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the CDC to arrive at reasonable requirements to facilitate both the convenience of pet transport and ensure the necessary safety procedures.

These negotiations are ongoing, with the above temporary arrangement only being agreed to a few days ago. Depending on the outcome of these negotiations, dog transportation to the United States could change significantly in the months ahead. Cayman Airways will provide the latest details on dog transport as they become available.