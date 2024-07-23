New generation of footballers scoop trophies in US Cup

ASC U19 Boys Team, Gold Cup Champions

ASC U19 Girls Team, Runners-Up

ASC U16 Boys Team, Runners-Up

Coach Paul Byles and U19 Captain Jahziah Johnson

(CNS): One of Cayman’s largest youth football programmes has achieved record success at this year’s Target USA Cup held in Blaine, Minnesota. Academy Sports Club returned from its week-long competition at one of the largest youth football tournaments in the world with one Gold and two Runners-Up trophies. The Club’s U19 boys won the Gold championship, and the U19 girls and the U16 boys were both runners-up in their respective finals.

“This year, four out of seven teams made it to the semi-finals in their age groups, with three of those making it to the finals,” said Paul Byles, U19 boys’ Head Coach and Head of the Cayman Islands delegation of over 145 players and parents.

“All of the seven teams performed very well against excellent teams from the USA and around the world, and we are really proud to see how their football has developed,” he added in a release about the teams’ success at a competition in which Cayman has competed for over 13 years.

Several of the club’s U19 girls have been developed at the club for years, leading to them being selected for the Cayman Islands National Team. “Our girls programme is progressing very well, and we are very proud of the performance of our U19 girls at this year’s competition. The club has invested heavily in our girls programme, and the appointment of a new, experienced women’s coach is paying off,” Byles said.

The performance of its U16 boys bodes well for this age group because in one to two years, some of these players will be looking to take their football to the next level, either at university or on a professional pathway.

Winning the U19 boys Gold is a top achievement by the club. Byles explained that many of the players on that team have been with the club for 10-13 years, with several being selected for the Cayman Islands Men’s National Team and the U20 National Team at a young age.

“Those years of development at Academy Sports Club have paid off because several are already attending university and playing at a very good level in the NCAA and were able to secure scholarships due to their football ability,” said Byles.

Virgil Seymour, Academy’s technical director, said, “Giving this international experience to more than 100 young footballers is a big part of our club’s commitment. It is a huge undertaking for us as a not-for-profit focused on youth development. I especially want to thank the many sponsors who have stepped up to assist us this year and a huge thanks to Paul Byles for his commitment to leading our youth program over the past 13 years.”

Academy has been taking teams overseas to compete for over 15 years, including to the USA, Holland, the UK and the Caribbean.

The Target USA Cup 2024 is a prestigious youth football tournament held annually in Blaine, Minnesota, attracting over 1,000 teams from across the United States and numerous countries worldwide. The global event features youth players aged from under-9 to under-19, competing in various divisions, showcasing their talent and love for the sport.

Beyond the field, the tournament serves as a hub for cultural exchange and international friendship among participants from a diverse range of nations, making it a truly enriching experience for all involved in the football community.