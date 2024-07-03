NAU clients to get extra $400 payment

(CNS): All NAU clients who currently receive food assistance, long-term financial assistance (LTFA) or the Seafarer’s and Veterans Ex-Gratia Benefit will receive an additional $400 payment, officials have said. The assistance is being provided to ensure that clients are not left short of essential funds after preparing for Hurricane Beryl. The payment will be distributed as quickly as possible and in the same way that clients currently receive their payment.

According to a press release about the extra payment, clients do not need to contact NAU, as the money will be made automatically to eligible clients. Non-Caymanians are not eligible for NAU payments or services, and all local recipients must meet existing eligibility criteria to receive this added financial help. The NAU said it would process and verify eligibility through the usual channels.