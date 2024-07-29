MPs against EBC report for lack of public engagement

(CNS): Acting Premier André Ebanks explained to MPs on Friday why the premier’s office and Cabinet have suggested that they should reject the Electoral Boundary Commission’s 2023 report, which recommended altering most of the constituency boundaries within the districts and renaming them with numbers or adding a new seat in Bodden Town. Ebanks made it clear that it was a decision for the elected members, but as he presented the motion about the report, he raised a number of considerations that made accepting the report problematic, not least the low turnout during the consultation process.

He pointed to the exceptionally low level of participation during the public consultation, the significant lack of awareness about the proposals, and concerns that the commission had not given enough consideration to the socioeconomic diversity of seats.

Ebanks also noted the short timeframe to implement the significant changes proposed and the need for wider consideration of the issues surrounding a modern, fit-for-purpose electoral landscape.

In his job as acting premier, he outlined the need for an entirely different approach to public engagement using social media and digital means, among a number of other issues that needed to be addressed before such a significant change to constituencies. Cabinet has already voted to launch another commission, which Ebanks indicated would take a very different approach.

As he outlined the motion, he said the premier’s office had met its obligation to present it in accordance with the law; the rest was now up to MPs.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said the matter should have been dealt with at the beginning of a parliament, not towards the end, as he made it clear the opposition supported rejecting the report. He said it was simply too late to implement the changes and would lead to voter confusion, given the significant changes proposed.

MPs then roundly rejected any changes to their constituency boundaries for the next election, which is expected to take place next April.

Registered voters, 23,464 at the most recent count on 1 July, will be electing a new government next year from the same constituencies as the last election. However, variation in their sizes, which now range from the smallest constituencies on the Sister Islands to the largest on Grand Cayman, are now way beyond international recommendations.

On Grand Cayman, even within the historical boundaries, the differences are significant. For example, West Bay Central has just 1,191 registered voters while West Bay South has 1,542. East End, the smallest constituency on Grand Cayman, has just 753 voters while its neighbouring constituency of Bodden Town East, the largest constituency, has 1,647, which is a huge disparity.

There is speculation that government will hold a referendum on General Election Day, which could include questions about the legalisation of gambling, the decriminalisation of ganja and the government’s plans for a new cargo port, which could include a cruise berthing facility.

There are several thousand people who are eligible to vote but are not registered, and such significant questions could lead to a surge of new registrations in the coming months and a further widening of the gaps in constituency sizes.