Minister offers little progress on transport policy

Public buses at George Town depot

(CNS): With about eight months to go before the general election campaign formally begins in the Cayman Islands next year and parliament is prorogued, Minister Jay Ebanks had little to offer on the progress his ministry has made over the last three years when he was questioned on its public transport policy in parliament last week. Ebanks claimed the ministry had developed a comprehensive green paper for the plan but shared very few details of it with his legislative colleagues.

Answering Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart’s parliamentary questions, Ebanks said Cabinet had approved some short-term measures to improve public transport, including improving information on bus schedules and enhancing the reliability of the system. Cabinet has also approved a pilot programme for new services in the Eastern Districts and a taxi booking app, though he did not explain how changes to Cayman’s expensive taxi provisions would help those using public transport.

Outlining very vague proposals for long-term plans, the minister said the government would introduce three key strategic routes, buy new buses and develop the infrastructure to support them, and transition to a ticketing model.

Responding to McTaggart’s question about the progress on the promised public transport plan, Ebanks said the ministry was in the process of implementing some of the new measures, though he gave no details on what those were or when residents could expect to notice a difference. He elaborated only slightly on the ticketing system, which he said would introduce electronic payment so that bus and taxi drivers would not need to carry cash.

Meanwhile, addressing McTaggart’s question about the implementation of road safety measures relating to the notorious stretch of Shamrock Road in the Spotts area, Ebanks said it was a long-standing concern. Some measures, such as improved lighting, using cat’s eyes (reflective markers), and clearing roadsides to facility police speed traps, had been put in place, and some others were going to be rolled out, such as speed monitors.

However, he said that no decision had been made to reduce the speed limit along this stretch of road that has claimed many lives, which local residents have urged the government to do. Ebanks said he believed the National Roads Authority, which he controls, and the Road Safety Committee, which is part of his ministry, were waiting for the East-West Arterial Road extension to be built out towards Lower Valley to lessen the traffic load on the stretch before the speed limit is reduced.

Ebanks said he was aware that the community wanted that, but a road connector to Agricola Drive was needed first, and the roadworks in that area were underway.

Meanwhile, a private member’s motion brought by McKeeva Bush asking the government to tackle the increasing dangers and terrible driving on local roads was accepted, even though Ebanks had claimed that the Road Safety Committee had implemented various initiatives. The minister said he would sit down with Bush and look at some of his suggestions to enhance road safety, which included reduced speed limits, increased fines and digital speed cameras that can issue tickets.

The government is losing yet another opportunity to enhance public transport and get people out of their cars to make the roads safer. In one of his many speeches last week, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan announced plans to invest in more parking at the airport car parks for local residents leaving the island instead of introducing an airport bus service.