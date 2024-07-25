Minister can’t say when mental health facility will open

Artist’s rendition of the new mental health facility

(CNS): Answering a parliamentary question on Wednesday, Health Minister Sabrina Turner was unable to say when the new residential mental health centre will open because the decision lies with the Public Works Department and building inspectors. The facility, which will be called Poinciana, is now well behind schedule as the completion date has been put back time and time again. It should have opened to patients last summer but the project has been plagued with what the minister described as a plethora of problems since work began on it in 2019.

Responding to a question from opposition member Barbara Conolly (GTS) about plans to get patients currently in overseas institutions repatriated to Cayman, Turner admitted that she was unable to give a date. She told the MPs and the listening public that three of the buildings had received certificates of special permission occupancy, which “was a step in the right direction”, but the opening date was beyond her control and that of her ministry because of the inspection process.

Nevertheless, the minister attempted to remain optimistic, saying that getting the special certificate was “one step closer to opening our doors”.

Turner said the certificates covered the cafeteria, administration building and activity centre, which meant that the 22 current employees would now be able to begin working at the facility in East End, including making the preparation to receive patients. To date, those workers, who are being paid their full salaries, have been working on policy development and procurement, among other things, but they could now move on to work at the actual site.

She said that the management team will be able to begin preparations for the facility to receive the residents. The second phase will be the actual repatriation of the residents, and staff will accompany most of those patients on their return to Cayman to ensure a safe transition.

The minister noted that the current administration had inherited the project and its “plethora of problems” that had led to the failure to secure the necessary occupancy certificates years after work started. While the pandemic has been blamed for some of the delays, the real problems relate to the electrical work, which led to significant safety concerns.

The much-needed facility has been designed to provide long-term care to people with severe mental health challenges, who will be housed in nine cottages alongside the three buildings that have now been given special clearance. Originally expected to cost around CI$15 million, costs have already escalated to almost $22 million.

Frustrated by the minister’s inability to give any idea when Poinciana will open, Conolly persisted, saying that she must have some idea of the timeline. “We have waited far too long for this facility to be opened,” she said, noting that nearly all MPs had constituents who will be residents, and they needed to know when it will open, as she called for a sense of urgency.

But Turner said she really could not offer a timeline as it was in the hands of PWD, and the issues must be addressed before patients can be safely admitted.