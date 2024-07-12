Logic says outage was outside its control

(CNS): Local internet service provider Logic has said that the outage impacting its customers ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl last week resulted from “technical functions within the infrastructure, outside of the control of the stakeholders involved”, but the issue has been “identified and remedied”. Officials told CNS in answer to our inquiries that the company works collaboratively with other stakeholders within the industry and its core systems “continue to remain intact and performing at maximum capacity”.

At the time of the outage, there were public concerns that it was related to the cable system, but OfReg has stated that this was not the case. Following its initial inquiries into the matter with several of its licensees and the operators of the submarine cable, the utilities regulator confirmed that there was no outage on the cable system.

“While there was a loss or degradation of internet service for several customers, it appears to be related to on-island network issues and not related to outages on any of the submarine cable systems,” OfReg said, adding that it will continue its inquiries to identify the root cause of the problem to ensure that such issues do not reoccur.