Little Cayman fights back over airport plans

Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman

(CNS): Residents across Little Cayman and the tourism sector are raising their concerns about plans to construct a new airport and say they will fight the government over this as they believe it will change the island forever and encourage over-development and an influx of people that will negatively impact the pristine marine habitat and striking natural beauty. The Sister Islands Tourism Association is leading the fight and has launched a petition seeking the intervention of Governor Jane Owen to save Little Cayman’s existing Edward Bodden Airfield.

For at least the last two and a half decades, various administrations have talked about moving and upgrading the airport on Little Cayman using the same arguments as the current UPM Government: that the airfield does not comply with international safety regulations.

The CAA, which has been headed by Richard Smith since 1995, maintains, as it has done at least since the late 1990s, that the airfield must now do so, and this requires the construction of a new airport and runway. The authority is warning that it will not continue to issue exemptions of airworthiness certificates to Cayman Airways so it can continue to use the airfield.

However, the people of Little Cayman have argued that there are islands all over the world that use similar types of airfields that are certified by their local aviation authorities. They have made it clear that they will not accept that the airport has to be replaced and are challenging the government to take a different approach.

The petition, spearheaded by SITA President Peter Quilliam, asks the governor, who has responsibility for civil aviation, to keep the current airport and airstrip and not move them to a new location. It also asks Owen to engage an independent airport contractor to provide options that would satisfy the CAA’s concerns so that it will grant the current airport a more permanent status, and fully consult with local residents and landowners on any future proposals.

SITA members do not believe it is a binary choice and they are requesting that all efforts be made to facilitate the airport and airstrip remaining in its current location.

“It is our opinion that this is the wish of the vast majority of residents and land owners as well as being an integral part of the identity and character of Little Cayman,” the petition states. “There are other options which have not been considered. Those driving this change are trying to present this as an unavoidable and required change, which we do not accept.

“We are aware of other airports around the world, including in our region, that cannot comply with all regulations and are granted certain exemptions or derogations that ensure safety is not compromised. In fact, we understand that the current airport has operated with these types of exemptions for many years now without serious incident and has an excellent safety record,” the organisation stated in the petition.

While some changes may be needed to address any safety concerns, SITA said people need to understand what modifications are needed to allow the current facility to continue its operation in its present location.

“We are also aware that the proposed location for the new airport facility will have some very serious challenges, environmentally and from a geotechnical standpoint,” SITA said. “Additionally, the cost will be substantial and beyond any reasonable value for money analysis. This proposed misuse of public funds is reckless and shortsighted.”

Following a recent PlanCayman presentation to residents and landowners on Little Cayman, SITA said it was very clear that there is no development plan that would support the need for a new airport.

“Our view is that there is no need for this new facility, and this would be an incredible waste of Government funds while taking away from the distinct character of Little Cayman, against the wishes of a majority of the residents and land owners. Modifying the current airstrip has never been given serious consideration as a way forward. We are deeply concerned that the new proposed facility will change the unique offering here, destroy the character of Little Cayman and negatively impact those in business who rely on that character to attract guests,” SITA said.

There is a strong feeling on the island that the possible alternatives to a new airport have not been seriously considered and that a limited number of powerful and influential people are pressing for a larger airport in order to open up the island for more development, a situation that most residents are deeply opposed.

What’s more, Little Cayman’s marine environment is under consideration for UNESCO World Heritage Status, and for some time local activists have been campaigning for the island to become a fully protected area on land as well as at sea because of its unique beauty. However, a larger airport, bringing more tourists and development, would undermine the chances of either.