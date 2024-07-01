King Charles and Queen Camilla

(CNS): In a message to the People of the Cayman Islands, King Charles III has sent his best wishes as we celebrate the 65th anniversary of the first Cayman Islands Constitution. However, most of the community was paying little attention to the holiday on Monday as they mobbed supermarkets and hardware stores in an effort to prepare for the possibility of a hurricane hitting Cayman on Wednesday.

The royal message was sent to the governor’s office last week before these islands were placed under a hurricane alert.

In that message, the King noted the cooperation between Cayman and the UK as well as the protections this country has for its marine environment under the National Conservation Act. However, it is not clear if the monarch is aware that the government here is attempting to gut that law, as he made no comment about the concerns this has caused across the country.

King Charles stated, “My wife and I have great pleasure in sending our heartfelt congratulations to your premier and the people of the Cayman Islands as you celebrate the special occasion of Constitution Day. I value the ever-growing cooperation between us on important global issues, particularly ocean protection and addressing climate change, which are crucial for future generations and also for people today.

“I was pleased to hear that the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom have built a strong partnership to protect and preserve marine ecosystems. I am impressed by the ambitious targets you have set on renewable energy in your National Energy Policy.”

King Charles conveyed his warmest good wishes for the coming year.

“These islands and people have much to be proud of and it is imperative that history continues to be told. My best wishes to everyone on Constitution Day. I hope everyone enjoys the Public Holiday held to commemorate this important day,” he said.