JOCC takes $1M in aid and cash to islands hit by Beryl

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, delivers supplies to St Vincent and the Grenadines, pictured with with SVG Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves (centre) and Grenada Prime Minister Dixon Mitchell (Photo supplied by CIG)

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly led a sizeable delegation around the region last week to take aid to islands hit by Hurricane Beryl earlier this month. On Tuesday they delivered bout 17,500lbs of aid cargo, worth $100,000, to Grenada and to St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as cheques for $700,000.

On Thursday the delegation went to Jamaica with a donation of $200,000. They flew on Cayman Airways with generators, chainsaws, shovels, rakes, tarpaulins, air mattresses, as well as toiletries, non-perishable food items, medical supplies and educational books.

Cayman gave $200,000 to Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell before he joined the delegation as it moved on to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). There, PM Ralph Gonsalves received US$500,000 in cash along with $50,000 worth of supplies. Following that, $200,000 was taken to Jamaica.

“The one commonality that we share is that we are all human,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “Storms do not know faces, names or countries. Although Hurricane Ivan was 20 years ago, the memory is still fresh in my mind. I remain mindful that it is still early days yet in the hurricane season and that we must continue to be on our guard and be prepared.”

On the ground, Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Cayman Airways crew collaborated with local disaster management authorities to ensure the safe offloading of cargo. Following the approval of the aid, discussions focused on specific areas of support, including rebuilding infrastructure and providing medical supplies and goods for the most vulnerable populations.

In Jamaica, the premier said, “It is also our duty as a neighbour with strong historical ties to the nation of Jamaica to extend kindness at this time. It brought me much joy to personally interact with Prime Minister Holness and Members of his Cabinet and offer direct support and encouragement.”

Cayman is also sending a seven-person team of CUC’s linesmen on Tuesday this week to join in the effort to restore electricity to Jamaican communities. “Based on my tour of impacted areas, the needs are great. Therefore, we will be reaching out to the Cayman Islands community to coordinate a drive for relief items for Jamaica,” the premier added.

The Cayman Islands will also be providing a further $200,000 for Barbados.

“We are truly blessed as a nation and people to be able to assist our brothers and sisters. Together, we can be a stronger region. The Lord spared us from Beryl that we may help,” the premier added.