Hospital beds short of population needs

Health Minister Sabrina Turner in parliament

(CNS): Answering a parliamentary question about the number of inpatient hospital beds in the Cayman Islands, Health Minister Sabrina Turner gave an answer that does not arithmetically compute. She said that there are currently 226 beds across all of the public and private facilities. But when she broke down the numbers, they added up to 244.

The minister told her fellow MPs on Monday that the new Health City hospital at Camana Bay, which will soon officially open, will add another 53 beds, and plans for the government hospital in George Town include an additional eleven beds by the end of next year.

Turner explained that the World Health Organization (WHO) offers a benchmark ratio for hospital beds to people around the world, which is 3.4 beds per thousand. She said that with a population of 83,000, Cayman needs 282.2 beds to meet that benchmark. But, basing her answer on the 226 figure, she said the 56-bed deficit would be largely covered once the new Health City hospital begins taking patients.

Answering the question from opposition member David Wight, she said that the HSA hospital in George Town had 104 beds not including the neonatal unit and accident and emergency, Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac had 18, Health City Cayman Islands in East End had 104, and Doctors Hospital had 18. This comes to a total of 244.

However, HCCI states on its website that its East End facility has 110 beds, while the HSA says on its website that it has 127 beds, though it does not specify if these are all inpatient beds. This would make the total number of hospital beds available 273.

But Turner’s population figure of 83,000 is also debatable. The current official number was just short of 85,000 as of October last year, and with the population rising by more than 10% each year, the headcount has now likely passed the 90,000 mark.

Moreover, the official population figure has been considered short of reality for several years, with suggestions that the realistic figure is closer to 100,000 people. That would imply that right now, even before considering future needs, the country should have around 340 beds.

If Turner’s figure of 226 beds is correct, even with the 64 additional beds expected in the near future, Cayman would have 50 fewer than it needs. If the breakdown figure of 244 is correct, there would be a shortage of 32 beds. But if the website figures are correct, the islands will have 337 beds with the additional ones, which is just three shy of the target figure, so long as the population does not pass 100,000.

But another factor that impacts the number of beds needed, which the minister did not take into account in her answer, is the number of overnight visitors, which averages more than 8,000, as well as some 25,000 cruise passengers that swell the population every week. While they usually depart unscathed, there are many occasions when they require medical assistance.

However, Turner told MPs that other more significant factors than headcount impact the need for beds, explaining that the relative health of a population determines the demand for care, so healthier populations require fewer beds. She also noted that a country’s healthcare system plays a part in preventing and reacting to health issues, and access to high-tech medical services reduces the need for inpatient care.

She said that local services are good quality and accessible, and the critical issue is not so much the number of beds but whether we are denying anyone care. The answer to that is no, she said. “We are not aware of any instances where care can’t be provided care due to a lack of beds,” the minister said as she concluded her response to the question.

However, over the last few months, CNS has heard anecdotal stories from families who have not been refused care but who have struggled to get the quality, timely care they need because of a shortage of staff and beds at either government or private facilities.

When it comes to outpatient services, the Accident and Emergency Unit is increasingly struggling to cope with the sheer volume of people, and social media is littered with posts about poor levels of care at various medical facilities.

CNS has contacted the hospital and the ministry to clarify what plans are in the works to address the possible bed shortage, the need to expand A&E and whether HCCI in East End will become an emergency room provider alongside the HSA hospital in George Town.