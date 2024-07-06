Honda Fit driver killed in Bodden Town crash

(CNS): A 60-year-old man from East End was killed in another early morning road collision in Bodden Town, police have confirmed. Just after 2:30am on Saturday, the police and emergency services responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Pasture Drive, in the Northward area of Bodden Town. It is understood that a Honda Fit was hit by an Isuzu Elf, and the drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured.

They were both transported to the hospital, where the 60-year-old driver of the Honda Fit later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. The driver of the Elf remains in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Although Shamrock Road was closed as traffic investigators investigated the cause of the crash, it has since been cleared and reopened. This is the fifth fatal crash on Cayman’s roads this year, and the latest victim is the eighth person to be killed in what is shaping up to be another very dangerous year for drivers.

The man’s death comes just five days after two people were killed in a major collision on Shamrock Road in Spotts. However, the police and the government are still hoping that the current road safety campaign will make a difference to Cayman’s increasingly dangerous roads.