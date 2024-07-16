Grand Cayman had wettest June in 58 years

(CNS): Every month over the last 13-month period was the hottest on record globally, scientists have confirmed. The average global temperature was also 1.5°C above the pre-industrial era for 12 successive months, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). On Grand Cayman, the maximum temperature in June was slightly above the 10-year average maximum temperature, but the island had four times the average rainfall for the month, making it the wettest June since 1966.

In total, 21 inches of rain were recorded at Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman last month, and 10 June was the wettest day of the year.

The rain cooled Grand Cayman slightly. According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, the average temperature during the 30-day period was 0.1°C less than the month’s average temperatures over the last 30 years, though the maximum temperature of 92.8°F (33.8°C) was above the average maximum temperature of 91.6°F (33.1°C) recorded over the last ten years.

Source: CINWS

According to CINWS, there is a 50-60% chance that Grand Cayman will experience more rain than the climatological average in the third quarter (July through September) and a 70% chance of hotter than average temperatures, with a 40% chance of a heatwave.

It was not quite so wet on Cayman Brac in June, where the total rainfall for the month was 8.26 inches, with 8 June being the wettest day of the year so far. However, the maximum temperature of 93.2°F (34°C) was considerably hotter than the 10-year average maximum temperature of 90.8 (32.7°C) for the month.

The sea surface temperatures around the Cayman Islands remain some of the hottest on record, which helped fuel Hurricane Beryl on its record-breaking journey. Global sea surface temperatures continued a record-breaking streak in June, which was the 15th month in a row that broke previous recorded ocean temperatures for that month.

As the well-documented climate change and predicted global warming caused by human impact on the environment become a reality, June 2024 was the 12th consecutive month with temperatures at least 1.5°C above the average for 1850-1900. Scientists believe the world must not exceed the threshold of 1.5°C above the designated pre-industrial reference period 1850-1900 to prevent irreversible climate change that will cause catastrophic damage to human communities, wildlife and natural habitats on land and sea.

In a press release from the World Meteorological Organization about the latest global figures from C3S, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said the world will be exceeding the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency. “However, it is important to stress that temporary breaches do not mean that the 1.5 °C goal is permanently lost because this refers to long-term warming over at least two decades,” he noted.