Fuel tanker runs aground on Cayman Brac’s reef

The Sea Elephant (photo supplied by the CIG)

(CNS): An oil tanker called the Sea Elephant ran aground off the eastern shore of Cayman Brac on Saturday afternoon, damaging both the ship and the reef. Officials said the maritime incident happened while the ship was delivering diesel to the island. On Sunday night, it was reported that there had been no fuel leakage from the double-hull tanker, but it was being monitored closely.

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard, the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands and the Department of Environment are all involved in the investigations to determine the extent of damage to both the boat and the reef.

While the tanker has reportedly been freed, it was detained pending interviews with the captain and crew. Officials said that as this is an ongoing investigation, further details will be released when possible.