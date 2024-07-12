Four Caymanians head to Paris seeking Olympic glory

Davonte Howell

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee has revealed the four local athletes who are heading to Paris to represent their country at the 2024 Olympic Games later this month. Swimming siblings Jillian Crooks and Jordan Crooks, sprinter Davonte Howell and sailor Charlotte Webster will be the twelfth team to represent Cayman at the Olympics. Howell will run in the Men’s 100m race, and Webster will compete in the Women’s Dinghy event. Jordan Crooks will swim the Men’s 50m and 100m Freestyle events, and his sister Jillian will swim the Women’s 100m Freestyle.

“We are so proud of our athletes and look forward to watching them represent the Cayman Islands on a global stage,” said Cayman Islands Olympic Committee interim President Lori Powell. “They have dedicated countless hours training, travelling and making the sacrifices necessary to reach the pinnacle of sport. On behalf of the CIOC and the Cayman Islands, congratulations.”



This will be an Olympic debut for Jordan Crooks, Howell and Webster, while Jillian Crooks makes her second Olympic appearance. Jordan qualified for both his events by making the Olympics ‘A’ standard at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan. Jillian Crooks is going into the Games with a career-best of 55.18 seconds at the Commonwealth Youth Games less than a year ago.



Howell, the eighth athlete to represent Cayman in track and field at the Olympics, has a career-best for this season of 10.10 seconds. Webster is following in the footsteps of more than a dozen Caymanian Olympic sailors after she qualified through her performance at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Paris 2024 starts on 26 July and finishes on 11 August. Paris is the main host city, but events will be held in 16 other cities across France.

The rest of the Cayman Islands delegation includes President Powell, the Chef de Mission Shakeina Bush, Swimming Coach Nicholas Kredich, Cayman Islands Swimming Technical Director Jacky Pellerin, Athletics Coach Tyrone Yen, Sailing Coach Raph Harvey, Team Medic Dr Carl Andrew Brown, Team Physio Dr Kristina Bramwell and Press Attaché Kevin Morales.