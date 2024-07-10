Ex-Maples boss to chair Anti-Corruption Commission

Elisabeth Lees and Charles Jennings

(CNS): Charles Jennings has been appointed as the chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission for the next twelve months, taking over from Adrian “Gus” Pope, Governor Jane Owen has announced. Jennings, who has been a member of the ACC for the last two years, is a former worldwide managing partner of Maples and Calder and former president of the Cayman Islands Law Society. Since 2012, he has been chair of the Financial Services Legislative Committee. Pope is stepping down after two years in the chair.

Elisabeth Lees, a former crown prosecutor and the National Coordinator of the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group from 2019 until January 2022, has also been appointed to the commission as a member for a one-year term.

Owen thanked Pope for his “outstanding leadership” and work on the commission for the last four years. “During his tenure as chairman, the ACC conducted a number of complex investigations and contributed to the Cayman Islands’ removal from the FATF grey list in October 2023, which is to be commended,” she said. “I am pleased to appoint Mr Jennings and Ms Lees to these new roles and am confident that they will work diligently alongside the other members to enhance the stability, prosperity and reputation of the Cayman Islands through the important work of the Commission.”

The prosecution said to have assisted Cayman in being removed from the FATF grey list was that of another former Maples lawyer, Bruce Blake, and his friend and business partner Canover Watson. In 2022, they were both found guilty of fraud against CIFA and CONCACAF in a complex false invoicing case involving a sports equipment supplier from Pakistan.

However, since the inception of the ACC more than 14 years ago, many of the cases that have come to court have involved relatively lowly public officials or corrupt police officers. The commission also brought to light an immigration bribery scandal involving the English language test for work permit holders that was successfully prosecuted.

The most recent case involved the chairman of the National Housing Trust, who was found not guilty of corruption after he took topsoil, marl and fill from the government-owned site in North Side and putt it on his family land.

There are concerns that the ACC’s work is underfunded, with a very small investigation team who are overwhelmed with the caseload. In the 2023 annual report, the commission stated that it does not have its own budget. The Commissions Secretariat‘s budget includes a separate and distinct provision for the ACC investigators, but the ACC members “have no meaningful involvement in the establishment of the budget” or financial autonomy.

The ACC has said that in the long term, consideration must be given to whether a better legal and operational structure needs to be found for it to become a stand-alone entity with its own premises, budget and employees.

The mission of the ACC is to “enhance the stability, prosperity and reputation of the Cayman Islands by sustaining the confidence and trust of the community in the integrity and good governance of its government and public institutions through fighting corruption with just, fair and effective investigations”.