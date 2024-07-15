DEH worker injured after falling into container

(CNS): A woman working at the George Town landfill was injured on Friday morning when she slipped and fell into one of the containers at the 24-hour landfill drop-off facility. The Department of Environmental Health said the worker sustained minor injuries. The emergency services were immediately contacted, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she sustained minor cuts and bruises to both her hands, as well as her right leg and ankle.

Officials said that despite being hurt, the injured staff member was in good spirits. The department is now looking at the circumstances of the accident and reviewing its operational processes to ensure that this occurrence does not occur again.