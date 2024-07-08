CUC increases base rate on electricity bills by 3.2%
(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has approved an annual base rate increase of 3.2% on CUC bills, which will come into effect on power used by customers from 1 June. The hike comes as Cayman Islands residents are struggling with the rising cost of living and after CUC saw its earnings increase during the first quarter of this year by 18%. CUC’s rates are reviewed annually using a prescribed formula with inflation indexes as a reference. Officials said that customers could expect to see a “marginal increase” in bills in July.
The average monthly residential household consumption during 2023 was 1,153 kilowatt hours. Based on this consumption level, the average residential customer’s monthly facilities and energy charge will increase by CI$4.88. Information on this rate change will be provided on customer bills.
“This energy charge increase will be offset in part by fuel efficiency savings as a result of recent upgrades to two of CUC’s large generating units,” the company stated in a press release. “There are plans to upgrade three additional generating units by 2025, which will bring further fuel efficiency savings to customers. Additionally, future fuel savings will occur with the implementation of the 20 megawatts Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).”
CUC said this project will give customers annual savings on fuel factor charges and will offset most of the energy charge adjustments, though, they did not say when or by how much. However, the company said that customers would begin to benefit from the increasing use of solar and a decrease in fuel factor in August.
Fuel factor rates are pass-through costs of fuel purchases. Any fluctuations in fuel prices will consequently impact these fuel factor rates.
Meanwhile, CUC urged customers to stay mindful of their electricity usage. During the summer months, the heat index and increased demand for air conditioning will lead to higher electricity consumption. The company noted that there are energy-saving tips on its website to help customers manage their usage efficiently.
More information about the terms of the CUC T&D Licence, the rate cap adjustment mechanism and the current rate schedule can be seen on the CUC website and the OfReg website.
I hope cayman survives the amount of greediness from the government. “cayman kind” my ass.
Yes, in these times of crises where people are struggling to make two ends meet CUC who is making so much profit is raising our bills again? When will our politicians look 👀 into all this? Salaries remain the same, single parents, retired people are struggling as it is, CUC should be giving back to us, not constantly taking from us. Then we want to try to control crime? When people are not able to pay their essential bills what do you think will happen? May God help us. It’s always the lower income people who suffers.
Cayman corruption at its finest, makes me physically sick. I can hardly pay my rent without this hike too now. I just turned off my A/C to screams from my children, no daddy we hot. Hang your heads all of you
If the Government dont put a stop to this im going to believe whats been said many times, “The Entire political arm of the Cayman islands governemt is steeped in corruption”. I’m not voting for anyone of them that dont have CUC and the Banks as a top top priority!
wouldn’t it be nice if our salaries were being adjusted yearly for inflation.
After grabbing record profits off the backs of users who can bearely afford to make ends meet, CUC have the audacity to ask for a rate increase? Why? Isn’t 18 million in PROFIT enough? Whose interests are Offreg protecting agreeing to this extortion? Evidently not the consumer.
Offreg and our government reps are so highly paid rate increases dont affect them none at all. None of them have to choose between buying bread, feeding the kids or paying bills. They can’t relate to what we are going through. They all need to hang their heads in shame.
Anyone for monopoly?
they gOt the JAZZ going on with politiciana! ha ha ha
As long as politicians dislike CUC and what they doing…it will continue! lol….
So the pittance of an increase ‘given’ of their own money to private pensioners now goes into CUC’s pockets!!!!
OfReg, CUC, government…not printable where you should all go!
Meanwhile, CUC urged customers to stay mindful of their electricity usage. During the summer months, the heat index and increased demand for air conditioning will lead to higher electricity consumption. The company noted that there are energy-saving tips on its website to help customers manage their usage efficiently. What? So let’s increase the rate in June and hurricane season…mindful??? Energy saving tips? Tio – get rid if these inhumane people government CUC and the rest!
Are they f***** joking?
for 5 years now I’ve been asking that the CIG reduce the duty rate on fuel. That is one way to reduce cost of living across the board in a time when CIG has record revenue. This would have been smarter than the stupid electricity credit under 2000 kwh in 2022.
the 2022 programme targeted those who needed help, but your suggestion would help the rich people much more at the expennse of the poor!
CUC customers will either die from heat strokes or heart attacks – because we will not be able use the ac, due to such high bills the majority of customers have to pay.
CUC has no empathy for their customers!
the Cayman Islands government supports and allows it!
Gotta pay those huge dividends. Only in Cayman
How many more years of fleecing until there are publicised “on”, “off” and “mid” peak utility grid power rates mandated by our supervising officials, like in the rest of the civilised world? Off-peak rates, typically evening hours, are usually booked some 40% cheaper than peak on rates. Yet, CUC charges the same base rate 24/7/365 regardless of demand load. That’s a special grade of BS just for us.
Individual CIG officials want to maximize their CUC dividends / profits so there is absolutely no way CUC will implement on, off and off peak rates.
We will never see a change in rates because our highly paid regulatory officials don’t regulate. They are a total joke.
We need to bring in independent regulatory officials from London.
That is our only hope.
Our elected officials do not have our best interests at heart.
Policy makers, that genuinely care about constituents, and seek to be re-elected. should note that there are always “plans” just around the corner to catch up with sector norms and best practise in the rest of the worldwide utility industry. CUC has no execution plans to catchup, or they would. Same goes for telecoms. The Cayman Islands consumer is getting royally fleeced at every opportunity, while policy-makers sit on their hands and/or stoke it from the sidelines. This open deception is very profitable, until it’s called-out, contracts cancelled, and licenses withdrawn for breech.
11:13, Don’t be silly. The policy makers have shares in CUC and are laughing to the bank to the cost of their constituents who own no CUC shares.
That is the reason why CUC makes great profits every year and nobody in CIG does anything about the situation.
So simple really. The Cayman Islands is only a place now for rich folks as nobody else can afford to live here.
Exactly, and the government guarantees the dividends so a nice silver lining to their conflicted pockets. Let’s not forget their “arrangements” with family and friends either. Fingers in every pie.