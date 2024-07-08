CUC increases base rate on electricity bills by 3.2%

CUC Building on North Sound Road

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has approved an annual base rate increase of 3.2% on CUC bills, which will come into effect on power used by customers from 1 June. The hike comes as Cayman Islands residents are struggling with the rising cost of living and after CUC saw its earnings increase during the first quarter of this year by 18%. CUC’s rates are reviewed annually using a prescribed formula with inflation indexes as a reference. Officials said that customers could expect to see a “marginal increase” in bills in July.

The average monthly residential household consumption during 2023 was 1,153 kilowatt hours. Based on this consumption level, the average residential customer’s monthly facilities and energy charge will increase by CI$4.88. Information on this rate change will be provided on customer bills.

“This energy charge increase will be offset in part by fuel efficiency savings as a result of recent upgrades to two of CUC’s large generating units,” the company stated in a press release. “There are plans to upgrade three additional generating units by 2025, which will bring further fuel efficiency savings to customers. Additionally, future fuel savings will occur with the implementation of the 20 megawatts Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).”

CUC said this project will give customers annual savings on fuel factor charges and will offset most of the energy charge adjustments, though, they did not say when or by how much. However, the company said that customers would begin to benefit from the increasing use of solar and a decrease in fuel factor in August.

Fuel factor rates are pass-through costs of fuel purchases. Any fluctuations in fuel prices will consequently impact these fuel factor rates.

Meanwhile, CUC urged customers to stay mindful of their electricity usage. During the summer months, the heat index and increased demand for air conditioning will lead to higher electricity consumption. The company noted that there are energy-saving tips on its website to help customers manage their usage efficiently.