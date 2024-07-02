CUC aims to maintain power through hurricane

(CNS): CUC has said it will not stop electrical service as Hurricane Beryl approaches Grand Cayman late tomorrow night and that power will remain on for as long as it is possible and safe. If damage is identified in a specific area, the system will automatically stop service to that area until restoration efforts can begin. However, the power provider warned that restoration efforts will not occur while adverse conditions exist.

CUC officials said the restoration would begin when it is declared safe by the Cayman Islands Government.

They also urged residents to familiarise themselves with generator safety requirements before the storm. Do not connect the generator’s output to the breaker panel or household outlets, as this will create safety issues for you and CUC’s line crews. Place the generator outdoors in a well-ventilated area away from your home and windows to avoid the carbon-monoxide fumes from the exhaust, which could cause lethal poisoning.

Read the Generator Safety Tips on the CUC website here.

The Water Authority urged people to ensure they have sufficient water stored for drinking and non-drinking purposes. Officials warned that depending on the path and predicted severity of the storm, the WA may need to temporarily interrupt water service to protect the storage reserves for restoration.

“Should this action be necessary, the Authority will give as much notice as possible once such a decision has been made,” officials said in a public service announcement.

Meanwhile, the Health Services Authority (HSA) will close its Outpatient clinics, including district health centres, urgent care, therapy services, mental health, phlebotomy, radiology, dental and eye clinics across all three islands, at noon Wednesday. The pharmacies are due to close at 3:00pm tomorrow.

All elective surgeries have also been cancelled, and patients will be contacted directly to reschedule appointments. The HSA said it will provide updates regarding the resumption of all services pending an all-clear from Hazard Management Cayman Islands following the storm.

A&E will still operate 24 hours, but people are reminded to stay home unless it is a true medical emergency. During tropical force winds, 911 emergency calls are responded to on an individual basis depending on risk assessment. EMS vehicles do not operate in tropical force winds that are deemed unsafe.