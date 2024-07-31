Cruise dock referendum before end of 2024

George Town Harbour, Grand Cayman

(CNS): While the Ministry of Tourism and Ports is pushing for a new cargo dock, the government announced Wednesday evening that there would be a referendum, likely before the end of the year, on whether the Cayman Islands should also build a cruise port. Referendums in other countries are routinely held at the same time as elections to save money. However, even though the next General Election in the Cayman Islands will be next April, the UPM has apparently decided to hold this poll separately.

The release from the government, which stresses declining cruise passenger numbers and the impact this is having on small business owners dependent on the cruise industry, makes it clear that Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan is in favour of a cruise dock — as he is a new cargo dock.

“Although it is evident that a cruise berth is a critical item of infrastructure needed to support the cruise tourism sector in order for its viability, this decision cannot be made without first obtaining the electorate’s views on the matter,” he said in the release.

However, many people would welcome a reduction in the number and size of cruise ships coming to Grand Cayman and believe that to help the affected business owners, the government should help renegotiate the proportion of the payment for tours and attractions taken by the cruise lines, which currently gobble up the lion’s share, leaving tour operators scrambling for scraps.

The release said that since cruise ships returned to the Cayman Islands in 2022 following the end of the pandemic, cruise passenger arrivals have significantly declined. There were 743,394 in the nine-month period that the port was open in 2022 and 1.2 million in the full year in 2023, which was the lowest passenger arrivals in over two decades.

From January to June 2024, a total of 634,212 cruise passengers arrived aboard 197 ships, which is a further decline of 108,341 passengers compared to the same period in 2023 and 37% less than the corresponding period in 2019.

The release stated that the Cayman Islands cruise sector is predominantly serviced by Caymanian-owned small and micro businesses and employs a higher ratio of Caymanian entrepreneurs in public transport, watersports, retail and tour operations than the stayover tourism sector.

“These businesses have invested significantly in inventory, human resources, service contracts, and fleets of boats and buses, hoping for a rebound to pre-pandemic levels of cruise tourism. The stark decline in visitor numbers, as well as having an adverse effect on these businesses, is also negatively impacting government revenues earned per passenger from departure tax,” the release stated.

It also referenced the threats from the major cruise lines, which they have been making for a number of years, that without berthing facilities here, passenger numbers will further decline because the turnaround time required to transfer passengers from ship to shore by tender ships is impractical.

They also noted the tendency for cruise lines to build ever bigger ships that carry upwards of 6,000 passengers, which they say will make passenger transfers by tender completely unfeasible. However, the release does not mention that many ports, in Europe especially, are restricting the number of cruise ships or banning them completely because of issues like pollution and reduced quality of life for residents.

Minister Bryan, who has consistently advocated for a referendum to give voters a chance to record their view on the matter, said, “In the absence of a definitive decision on the question of cruise berthing, it is near impossible to craft a viable cruise tourism policy that directs the industry over the long term or to provide any meaningful guidance to those servicing the cruise sector. Consequently, a core decision from the people of the Cayman Islands is required to facilitate future strategic planning for the cruise industry.”