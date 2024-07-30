Crooks advances to Semi-Finals in men’s 100m Freestyle

(CNS): Cayman Islands swimmer Jordan Crooks has advanced to the Semi-Final round of the men’s 100-metre Freestyle in his Olympic debut. On Tuesday morning, 30 July, Crooks clocked a personal season-best time of 48:01 seconds and finished with the fifth-best time in the Heats round. He was third in his heat behind Jack Alexy (USA) and Maxime Grousset (France), who had the two best times overall.

“It was alright for a first swim. Could be better, but small details to clean up,” Crooks said after the race. However, he says he knows where he can improve ahead of the Semi-Finals. “Just the middle 50 [metres] of the race, that approach to the wall and leaving the wall just needs to be a little bit more aggressive,” he said. “And then just putting my head down and fighting for the finish.”

The Semi-Final round begins today, 30 July, at 1:30pm Cayman Islands time. If he qualifies, Crooks will swim in tomorrow’s 100-metre Freestyle Finals. Later in the week, he will compete in the men’s 50-metre Freestyle Heats on Thursday, 1 August. The Semi-Finals will be held later that same day, and the Final will be on Friday, 2 August.

Crooks’ sister, Jillian Crooks, made her second Olympic Games appearance today in the women’s 100-meter Freestyle event. Having entered the competition with the 21st-best entry time of the 29 athletes competing, she finished in seventh place in her heat with a time of 56:15 seconds, which was not fast enough to advance to the Semi-Finals.

“This race was a learning experience, and I’m very glad that I was able to get up and go and race for

my country,” Crooks said. “Once again, have fun with it, and it’s just a race.”

Schedule of events:

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Heats 30 July Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Heats 30 July Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Semifinals 30 July Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Semifinals 30 July Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Final 31 July Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Final 31 July Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Heats 1 August Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Semifinals 1 August Women’s Dinghy Races 1 & 2 1 August Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Final 2 August Women’s Dinghy Races 3 & 4 2 August Men’s 100 meters Preliminary Round 3 August Men’s 100-meters Round 1 3 August Women’s Dinghy Races 5 & 6 3 August Men’s 100 meters Semi-Final 4 August Men’s 100 meters Final 4 August Women’s Dinghy Races 7 & 8 4 August Women’s Dinghy Races 9 & 10 5 August Women’s Dinghy Medal Race 6 August Closing Ceremony 11 August

Information and quotes supplied by Cayman Islands Olympic Committee Press Attaché Kevin Morales.