Crooks advances to Semi-Finals in men’s 100m Freestyle

| 30/07/2024 | 7 Comments

(CNS): Cayman Islands swimmer Jordan Crooks has advanced to the Semi-Final round of the men’s 100-metre Freestyle in his Olympic debut. On Tuesday morning, 30 July, Crooks clocked a personal season-best time of 48:01 seconds and finished with the fifth-best time in the Heats round. He was third in his heat behind Jack Alexy (USA) and Maxime Grousset (France), who had the two best times overall.

“It was alright for a first swim. Could be better, but small details to clean up,” Crooks said after the race. However, he says he knows where he can improve ahead of the Semi-Finals. “Just the middle 50 [metres] of the race, that approach to the wall and leaving the wall just needs to be a little bit more aggressive,” he said. “And then just putting my head down and fighting for the finish.”

The Semi-Final round begins today, 30 July, at 1:30pm Cayman Islands time. If he qualifies, Crooks will swim in tomorrow’s 100-metre Freestyle Finals. Later in the week, he will compete in the men’s 50-metre Freestyle Heats on Thursday, 1 August. The Semi-Finals will be held later that same day, and the Final will be on Friday, 2 August.

Crooks’ sister, Jillian Crooks, made her second Olympic Games appearance today in the women’s 100-meter Freestyle event. Having entered the competition with the 21st-best entry time of the 29 athletes competing, she finished in seventh place in her heat with a time of 56:15 seconds, which was not fast enough to advance to the Semi-Finals.

“This race was a learning experience, and I’m very glad that I was able to get up and go and race for
my country,” Crooks said. “Once again, have fun with it, and it’s just a race.”

Schedule of events:

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Heats30 July
Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Heats 30 July
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Semifinals 30 July
Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Semifinals30 July
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Final31 July
Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Final31 July
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Heats1 August
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Semifinals 1 August
Women’s Dinghy Races 1 & 21 August
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Final 2 August
Women’s Dinghy Races 3 & 42 August
Men’s 100 meters Preliminary Round3 August
Men’s 100-meters Round 13 August
Women’s Dinghy Races 5 & 63 August
Men’s 100 meters Semi-Final 4 August
Men’s 100 meters Final4 August
Women’s Dinghy Races 7 & 84 August
Women’s Dinghy Races 9 & 105 August
Women’s Dinghy Medal Race6 August
Closing Ceremony 11 August

Information and quotes supplied by Cayman Islands Olympic Committee Press Attaché Kevin Morales.

  1. Orrie Merren 🙏🏻🇰🇾 says:
    30/07/2024 at 5:47 pm

    Wishing all athletes representing the Cayman Islands all the very best with performances at the Olympics.

    We are very proud of you all and are very grateful for all the sacrifice and discipline that has been endured.

    Give it your all and, most of all, enjoy the journey. This is a great life experience to take part in.

    1
    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    30/07/2024 at 4:25 pm

    Good effort, well done for getting that far!

    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    30/07/2024 at 4:22 pm

    Well done, keep going!

    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    30/07/2024 at 12:23 pm

    Nobody at that level should e a full second off their best time at an Olympic Games. All the more evidence that universality is not appropriate for NOCs with qualified athletes.

    3
    7
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      30/07/2024 at 2:17 pm

      Adam Peaty (twice a previous Olympic gold medallist) won silver yesterday and was more than a second of his personal best time. It’s a slow pool with no records being set because of that. But you probably know this – but couldn’t resist the chance to have a moan.

      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      30/07/2024 at 2:46 pm

      I did not understand most of your comment but I believe that this particular pool is making it difficult to see Olympic and World records being broken.

      Most Olympic and World standard pools are built at a depth of 3m which is meant to reduce water disturbance, making for a smoother/faster swim. The Paris pool is at 2.1m.

      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      30/07/2024 at 4:33 pm

      Paddle pool expert.

      1
      Reply

