Contract signed to start work on George Town park

(Standing L-R) DCO Joel Francis, Minister Kenneth Bryan, Keisha Callender of Public Works, (seated L-R) CO Stran Bodden and Jeremy Bodden of Robson Contruction

Artist’s rendition of Scranton Park

(CNS): The Ministry of Tourism and Ports has signed a contract with Robson Construction to build a youth centre in George Town, which is the first part of Phase 1 of a new government-owned park located behind the Government Administration Building. The fully equipped youth centre will be the first building constructed at the planned Central Scranton Park, according to an MOTP release, though it is unclear why the tourism ministry is leading the park project, which is designed for residents rather than visitors.

The project, which was started under the previous administration, is in the heart of Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan’s George Town Central constituency. The overall price tag for this recreational facility has not yet been revealed, though it is understood to be in the millions. CNS has contacted the ministry in relation to the costs and we are awaiting a response.

Construction of the youth centre is scheduled to commence in mid-August and is expected to be completed by January 2025. The release said the second part of Phase 1 will involve landscaping work and the installation of water features around the pond. According to the open tender, it also includes the construction of entrance structures and gazebos.

The second phase involves the construction of a seniors’ centre, a bathroom block and a multi-purpose court for various sports, including basketball and football. The ministry has not revealed the cost of the contract for the youth centre or the expected costs of the two open contracts for the second part of Phase 1 and for Phase 2.

In addition to the $272,000 to acquire the land, at least six contracts have been awarded so far in relation to this project. According to the government’s procurement site, about CI$575,000 has been spent on at least five of the earlier contracts and the acquisition of additional land, including clearing and demolition work and a $35,000 wishing well.

The release said the aim is to provide a safe communal area in the heart of George Town to promote sports, recreational activities and community engagement for residents of all ages. When it is complete, the park will cover more than three acres.

Bryan said, “I have been working closely with the Minister of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Development (PAHITD) and teams from the Public Works Department to develop preliminary plans and site drawings that I look forward to sharing with the public.

“The provision of this type of facility is long overdue. The Central George Town area has very little space allocated for community and recreation activities. In fact, studies have shown that only 0.1% of public open green space currently exists within this area, which highlights the urgent need for this type of public amenity.

“Once completed, the Central Scranton Park will provide a beautiful, community-friendly space that will be a tremendous asset to the George Town area, and I am confident that it will encourage residents to not only walk and exercise but to also socialise together in a safe, communal environment,” the minister added.

The official groundbreaking ceremony for the park, which is expected to take place on Thursday, 12 September, will be open to the public. The ministry is encouraging residents from communities all across Grand Cayman to attend, as the event will provide an opportunity to view visual renderings of the park and learn more about its development.