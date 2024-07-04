CIIA urges residents to make insurance claims asap

| 04/07/2024 | 5 Comments
Damaged doors at Windsor Village in South Sound

(CNS): Homeowners whose property was damaged by Hurricane Beryl should contact their insurance providers as soon as possible, the Cayman Islands Insurance Association has said. Insurance providers can receive and assist with claims, CIIA said, but prompt communication is crucial to ensure they are processed efficiently and effectively. However, the association said that most insurance policies include a catastrophe deductible, which is typically at least 3% of the insured value of a property.

“This deductible will apply to claims related to damages caused by the hurricane,” CIIA said in a press release, encouraging people to review policy documents and reach out to insurers for clarification. “Your insurance provider is there to assist you through this process and to help you understand the specifics of your coverage and deductibles.”

The CIIA said it was committed to supporting the community through this recovery period. “We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that claims are handled promptly and fairly,” it added.

Insurance coverage has become a major challenge for homeowners in Cayman. Premiums have become increasingly unaffordable and are expected to get worse as climate change makes what were once infrequent natural disasters a regular event. In the coming months, the cost of premiums coupled with the deductibles will add to the misery of many of those whose property was damaged during the hurricane at the start of a hurricane season that is expected to be exceptionally busy.

See video from social media of Windsor Village in South Sound below:

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

All-clear given for Grand Cayman as Beryl rolls away
Sister Island given all clear as Hurricane Beryl moves away
Residents urged to stay indoors until all-clear is given

Tags: ,

Category: Business, Insurance

Comments (5)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    04/07/2024 at 4:56 pm

    Premiums have become unaffordable because of reckless builders and homeowners that have waterfront properties but don’t design in any defence against water egress.
    The Windsor Village properties, being a prime example, illustrates this. No shutters, no sandbags or any other barrier defence. Sheer stupidity!

    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    04/07/2024 at 4:13 pm

    South Sound condos aren’t cheap if people can afford to live there they can afford to fix the damages. They knew the risk when they moved to Windsor Village.

    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    04/07/2024 at 4:11 pm

    And this right here is why you shouldn’t build so close to the water 🙂

    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    04/07/2024 at 3:58 pm

    Video shows once again how foolhardy it is to build so close to the ocean. It is beautiful until it comes to visit.

    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    04/07/2024 at 3:54 pm

    insurance companies are not there to help you.

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»