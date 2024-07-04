CIIA urges residents to make insurance claims asap
(CNS): Homeowners whose property was damaged by Hurricane Beryl should contact their insurance providers as soon as possible, the Cayman Islands Insurance Association has said. Insurance providers can receive and assist with claims, CIIA said, but prompt communication is crucial to ensure they are processed efficiently and effectively. However, the association said that most insurance policies include a catastrophe deductible, which is typically at least 3% of the insured value of a property.
“This deductible will apply to claims related to damages caused by the hurricane,” CIIA said in a press release, encouraging people to review policy documents and reach out to insurers for clarification. “Your insurance provider is there to assist you through this process and to help you understand the specifics of your coverage and deductibles.”
The CIIA said it was committed to supporting the community through this recovery period. “We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that claims are handled promptly and fairly,” it added.
Insurance coverage has become a major challenge for homeowners in Cayman. Premiums have become increasingly unaffordable and are expected to get worse as climate change makes what were once infrequent natural disasters a regular event. In the coming months, the cost of premiums coupled with the deductibles will add to the misery of many of those whose property was damaged during the hurricane at the start of a hurricane season that is expected to be exceptionally busy.
See video from social media of Windsor Village in South Sound below:
Premiums have become unaffordable because of reckless builders and homeowners that have waterfront properties but don’t design in any defence against water egress.
The Windsor Village properties, being a prime example, illustrates this. No shutters, no sandbags or any other barrier defence. Sheer stupidity!
South Sound condos aren’t cheap if people can afford to live there they can afford to fix the damages. They knew the risk when they moved to Windsor Village.
And this right here is why you shouldn’t build so close to the water 🙂
Video shows once again how foolhardy it is to build so close to the ocean. It is beautiful until it comes to visit.
insurance companies are not there to help you.