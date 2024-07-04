CIIA urges residents to make insurance claims asap

Damaged doors at Windsor Village in South Sound

(CNS): Homeowners whose property was damaged by Hurricane Beryl should contact their insurance providers as soon as possible, the Cayman Islands Insurance Association has said. Insurance providers can receive and assist with claims, CIIA said, but prompt communication is crucial to ensure they are processed efficiently and effectively. However, the association said that most insurance policies include a catastrophe deductible, which is typically at least 3% of the insured value of a property.

“This deductible will apply to claims related to damages caused by the hurricane,” CIIA said in a press release, encouraging people to review policy documents and reach out to insurers for clarification. “Your insurance provider is there to assist you through this process and to help you understand the specifics of your coverage and deductibles.”

The CIIA said it was committed to supporting the community through this recovery period. “We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that claims are handled promptly and fairly,” it added.

Insurance coverage has become a major challenge for homeowners in Cayman. Premiums have become increasingly unaffordable and are expected to get worse as climate change makes what were once infrequent natural disasters a regular event. In the coming months, the cost of premiums coupled with the deductibles will add to the misery of many of those whose property was damaged during the hurricane at the start of a hurricane season that is expected to be exceptionally busy.