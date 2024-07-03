CIG says shelter capacity is adequate for those in need

Click to enlarge

(CNS): Despite only having enough public hurricane shelter space across the Cayman Islands for about 11.5% of residents government officials were confident Wednesday that there is adequate room to accommodate all those who will need as Hurricane Beryl crosses the Cayman Islands tonight and tomorrow morning, even if people are required to squeeze in no one will be turned away.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that most Cayman homes are hurricane safe and a large enough number of people will be able to stay home especially if neighbours help each other. She also said that visitors would be welcome at the shelters as well. “We will do whatever is necessary…and because tourism is an integral part…of the Cayman Islands we will not be turning anyone away even if we have to do as the Jamaicans say ‘small up a little’ and make a space,” she said.

Dani Coleman the director of Hazard Management pointed out that the 11.5% capacity is actually one of the best levels among the British Overseas Territories although it cannot accommodate everyone. She said that the hotels where tourists are, act as shelters too, where the remaining visitors who did not evacuate will be able to stay but tourists who need will be accommodated at the public shelters. Over 5000 guests were in Cayman this week, the tourism minister Kenneth Bryan said with over 1000 of them having been evacuated on Cayman Airways and other flights.

Coleman said that in addition to the government shelters many of Cayman’s commercial buildings can also double as shelters and accommodate their staff as she said the HMCI has trained many private sector staff as shelter wardens. In future however, there will be more spaces added to the inventory with the completion of the Church of God shelter in Bodden Town and John Gray High School this year. But there “is a safe space for everyone who needs it,” Coleman added.

Meanwhile, the premier has also warned that the authorities will not tolerate lawlessness during of after the impending storm especially looting. There is no plan by the police commissioner to impose a curfew but Kurt Walton stated that if needed he has options to request the Governor impose a mandatory lock-down if necessary for public safety and security. Walton however urged people not to come out and adhere to directions to stay in place.

See the full briefing on CIGTV here