Child injured after being run down by car on ETH

RCIPS road checkpoint

(CNS): A young girl who was knocked down by a car near the Island Heritage Roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on Saturday night has been treated for her injuries and released, police have said. The police did not reveal how old the girl was but said that she had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck just before 9:30pm. Police officers investigating the incident are calling for witnesses to come forward, but they have not given any details of the vehicle or driver involved.

This collision comes during another sad weekend on Cayman’s roads in which one person was killed in a crash in Bodden Town.

Such incidents continue to occur despite the heightened road safety campaign. RCIPS officers were conducting high visibility policing initiatives and traffic enforcement across the islands, focusing on persistent road safety offences and poor driving behaviour, including speeding, DUI, and inconsiderate and distracted driving. Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks had once again urged the public to practice safe driving and said that road users would see increased speeding enforcement at night.

However, this ongoing campaign does not yet appear to have had a marked impact on road users and crashes, both major and minor, continue. At the year’s halfway point, another eight people have been killed on local roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.