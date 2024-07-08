Child injured after being run down by car on ETH
(CNS): A young girl who was knocked down by a car near the Island Heritage Roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on Saturday night has been treated for her injuries and released, police have said. The police did not reveal how old the girl was but said that she had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck just before 9:30pm. Police officers investigating the incident are calling for witnesses to come forward, but they have not given any details of the vehicle or driver involved.
This collision comes during another sad weekend on Cayman’s roads in which one person was killed in a crash in Bodden Town.
Such incidents continue to occur despite the heightened road safety campaign. RCIPS officers were conducting high visibility policing initiatives and traffic enforcement across the islands, focusing on persistent road safety offences and poor driving behaviour, including speeding, DUI, and inconsiderate and distracted driving. Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks had once again urged the public to practice safe driving and said that road users would see increased speeding enforcement at night.
However, this ongoing campaign does not yet appear to have had a marked impact on road users and crashes, both major and minor, continue. At the year’s halfway point, another eight people have been killed on local roads.
Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
Category: Local News
If they paint a large 40 on the road it will solve all the problems.
if i had video footage of the incident…would the police farce want it?
Speed cameras will solve it and be a revenue stream.
when crossing over into Snug Harbor, car going south flew around the corner and clocked 77 mph on the monitor at Palm Heights at 17.30 in the evening
Hope the girl fully recovers.
Pedestrians have to be extra vigilant crossing ETH, particularly on roundabouts. Drivers arent necessarily expecting pedestrians and drivers will also have their attention diverted looking out for any vehicles on the right they have to yield to.
Lane discipline is awful. Cars regularly cut the corner going (way) over the solid white line on the left as they enter the roundabout. Pedestrians use the hard shoulder so it is important to stay in lane.
Unsurprisingly the worst offenders are those speeding as they are trying to take the racing line which inevitably results in the most damaging incidents.
“drivers will also have their attention diverted looking out for any vehicles on the right they have to yield to”
Blatantly not true, you can tell when a space opens for up 3-4 cars to go at roundabout, and only one car pulls out, because the lead car takes too long, or the second car doesn’t have their attention on the roundabout.
Then you have all the people texting, or on their phone, who have no attention on the road, which on a Friday evening seems to be 50% of drivers
Fundamentally, drivers must be alert, have their eyes open, applying normal licensed-driver vigilance to ensure the roadway ahead is clear and safe to proceed, and adjusting their velocity to the ambient conditions. It doesn’t matter where that operator is piloting a vehicle. Victim-blaming is so tiresome. There shouldn’t ‘t be any ornamentation in the middle of these roundabouts impairing or blocking this forward line of sight, if we want to have safe communities.
I drove the Spotts speedway on each on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Both directions, so four times.
Each time there were numerous vehicles going at least 60 MPH and some much greater.
Why not have daily speed traps on that road, both along the road and with ghost police cars? And start picking these idiots off, and slapping them with a ticket and/or dangerous driving charges. If drivers know that road will be consistently patrolled, this dangerous speeding will significantly decrease.
Exactly – and enough of the “high visibility” patrol cars. How many times do you see speeders slow down to the limit (or under) only to rev up again when the police are out of sight. Ghost cars is what we need, and not just the one – maybe every couple of miles to surprise the idiots when they speed up again.
And yet the speed trap is set up on Sunday afternoon on Walkers Road (again), under the shadiest tree at the quietest time.
Cameras – they can actually do a job, unlike the traffic department.