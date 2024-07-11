CEO: OfReg blocked previous CUC rate hike request

OfReg CEO Sonji Myles

(CNS): Following backlash about the CUC base rate hike this summer, OfReg CEO Sonji Myles has said the utilities regulator had no choice but to approve the annual rate hike because it complied with the conditions of the licence. However, he said that OfReg had blocked a proposal by the power provider that would have imposed another 3% to 4% increase on bills for residential customers.

CUC had submitted an application seeking approval to “rebalance” its consumer class rates, but OfReg refused because it would have seen commercial customers’ rates go down and residential customers’ go up with no apparent rationale.

In a press statement about the public concern over the recent increase in already costly power bills, Myles explained that it is not possible for OfReg to reject CUC’s annual base rate increase, but he said the time had come to address the conditions of the company’s Transmission and Distribution Licence, which has not changed since it was issued in 2008.

The licence includes a Rate Cap and Adjustment Mechanism (RCAM), which provides the formula on which annual rate adjustments are calculated and implemented. This process is not new and is conducted every year as part of CUC’s licence agreement, the release said. OfReg’s legal role in this process doesn’t involve ‘approving’ the rate because the regulator has no discretion in law to refuse the increase, only to verify the data upon which the adjustment is based to ensure that the proposed increase is compliant with the licence conditions.

“Part of our role as the regulator in the energy sector and in all utility sectors is to protect consumers and ensure that our licensees meet the terms and conditions of their licence,” Myles said. “CUC’s annual rate cap adjustment review is one such condition of its licence, and the submission for this year was reviewed and found to be within the set terms of the licence. Based on the existing terms, OfReg is unable to deny a justified adjustment.”

This mechanism, he explained, is designed to ensure that there are no sudden swings of the base rate based on inflation brought about by sudden increases in the cost of known inflators, such as food and fuel. For that purpose, any base rate adjustment under the RCAM is based on a mix of 60% Cayman CPI and 40% US CPI, minus food and fuel.

Myles noted that OfReg had inherited this system and is legally obligated to follow the formula until there is some other mechanism, which can only happen with a change to the licence. Once OfReg confirmed the data on which the RCAM adjustment was based, it had no choice but to agree to implement that change, otherwise it would be immediately subject to a successful legal challenge by CUC, he said.

Although OfReg is unable to do anything about that hike due to the current licencing conditions, where the regulator could act it did so, Myles said. CUC’s current T&D licence was granted in 2008 and has not been updated since then.

CUC had submitted an application seeking OfReg’s approval to “rebalance” its consumer class rates, based on its Cost of Service Study (COSS). The request related to how commercial and residential customers are charged, and OfReg had refused it because there was no apparent rationale for the proposal and it would mean that commercial rates would be reduced at the expense of residential rates. The latter would have increased by up to 4% over and above the RCAM adjustment, which would have imposed an undue additional expense on those CUC consumers who could least afford it, the CEO said.

“Any proposed rate increases or change, from any licensee, is closely scrutinised and reviewed for

compliance with its terms and conditions, supported by financial information, before approval. Those

that do not comply or which would appear to impose an unjustifiable, unnecessary or unfair burden

on consumers are refused, as was the case with CUC when it submitted a proposal to rebalance its

commercial and residential base rates,” Myles explained.

CUC has recently stated that improvements to efficiencies from forthcoming upgrades to power generation infrastructure and its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) should reduce energy costs for consumers over time and into the future, as more renewable energy sources come online.

The terms and conditions of CUC’s T&D licence at the time it was granted could not have predicted the significant changes in power generation technology, although the need to encourage renewable generation was recognised. Given the current cost of fuel, which forms a significant part of every energy bill, OfReg suggests that more needs to be done to implement measures for regulation of efficiency standards.

“The time is right to review and update the existing licence regime, especially in light of the recent proposals reflected in the National Energy Policy, to better protect consumers by allowing for a contemporary yet competitive mix of generation solutions that are routinely monitored to ensure the highest standards of efficiencies and quality of service,” Myles said.

Cayman’s critical national infrastructure, which includes CUC’s Transmission and Distribution System, must be protected. Any such changes would have to be implemented after consultation with CUC.

“We take our job as the regulator very seriously and we hold ourselves to very high standards to protect consumers in the Cayman Islands,” Myles stated in the release. “We must however work within the legal framework and limits to our powers provided to us in order to fulfil our role. Progress and innovation in the energy sector has moved forward since the CUC T&D licence was first written and issued, and how we generate, distribute and manage our energy requirements today is very different.”

Myles said the regulator is mandated by law to review and advise the government on any required changes to licencing laws to meet the requirements of a modern energy sector. “This may include implementing efficiency standards and measures to enforce these for licensees who fail to meet them,” he added.