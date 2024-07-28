Brac centre for adults with additional needs to open

Building that will house the Cayman Brac Adult Training Centre

(CNS): A facility to support adults with additional needs on Cayman Brac, which has been needed for many years, will open its doors on 16 September. Offering a similar service to the Sunrise Adult Training Centre on Grand Cayman, the Cayman Brac Adult Training Centre (CBATC) aims to enhance the skills, independence and overall well-being of adults aged 17 and over with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and additional learning support needs (ALSN).

Located on Student Drive, close to the Creek and Spot Bay Infant School, in the building once used as the island’s youth centre, the CBATC will provide “invaluable resources and opportunities” for its clients, “enabling them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives”, according to a release about the new centre.

Carolyn Vassell-Lindo

Unlike the Sunrise Centre, which falls under the Ministry of Social Development, the Brac facility will be within Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly’s Ministry of District Administration. However, according to CBATC Programme Manager Carolyn Vassell-Lindo, they will be “working in close coordination with Sunrise to leverage programmes and resources where possible”.

CNS understands that the building requires some repairs. However, once open, it will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 3:30pm. There are currently two full-time staff, including Vassell-Lindo, but additional staff will be recruited based on the number of clients and their specific needs, officials told CNS.

The ministry release said the centre is designed to address the gaps in existing support services on Cayman Brac. It will offer a range of programmes to help eligible clients develop functional life skills, basic vocational training and support services. It will also provide a safe, inclusive, stimulating environment, empowering individuals to reach their full potential and actively participate in their communities.

The facility will provide recreational activities, social skills development, employment and independence training, and rehabilitation services focused on maximising independence in daily living activities through personalised training or treatment.

“The establishment of the Cayman Brac Adult Training Centre marks a milestone in our ongoing commitment to supporting all members of our community,” the premier said, adding that her ministry is “dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive community”.

O’Connor-Connolly, who has been a Brac representative since 1996, said, “The centre is a testament to this commitment, and we encourage eligible individuals to take advantage of this new resource. I am immensely proud of this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have in Cayman Brac.”