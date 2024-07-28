Brac centre for adults with additional needs to open
(CNS): A facility to support adults with additional needs on Cayman Brac, which has been needed for many years, will open its doors on 16 September. Offering a similar service to the Sunrise Adult Training Centre on Grand Cayman, the Cayman Brac Adult Training Centre (CBATC) aims to enhance the skills, independence and overall well-being of adults aged 17 and over with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and additional learning support needs (ALSN).
Located on Student Drive, close to the Creek and Spot Bay Infant School, in the building once used as the island’s youth centre, the CBATC will provide “invaluable resources and opportunities” for its clients, “enabling them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives”, according to a release about the new centre.
Unlike the Sunrise Centre, which falls under the Ministry of Social Development, the Brac facility will be within Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly’s Ministry of District Administration. However, according to CBATC Programme Manager Carolyn Vassell-Lindo, they will be “working in close coordination with Sunrise to leverage programmes and resources where possible”.
CNS understands that the building requires some repairs. However, once open, it will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 3:30pm. There are currently two full-time staff, including Vassell-Lindo, but additional staff will be recruited based on the number of clients and their specific needs, officials told CNS.
The ministry release said the centre is designed to address the gaps in existing support services on Cayman Brac. It will offer a range of programmes to help eligible clients develop functional life skills, basic vocational training and support services. It will also provide a safe, inclusive, stimulating environment, empowering individuals to reach their full potential and actively participate in their communities.
The facility will provide recreational activities, social skills development, employment and independence training, and rehabilitation services focused on maximising independence in daily living activities through personalised training or treatment.
“The establishment of the Cayman Brac Adult Training Centre marks a milestone in our ongoing commitment to supporting all members of our community,” the premier said, adding that her ministry is “dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive community”.
O’Connor-Connolly, who has been a Brac representative since 1996, said, “The centre is a testament to this commitment, and we encourage eligible individuals to take advantage of this new resource. I am immensely proud of this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have in Cayman Brac.”
Eligible residents of Cayman Brac are invited to participate in the registration process on Wednesday, 31 July, at the District Administration Annex Building #1, between 9:00am and 2:00pm (see flyer below for details). A dedicated team will be on Cayman Brac to assist with enrollment and answer any questions.
Download the registration form and learn more about the registraion process here.
Category: Community, Education, Local News
It is understood through the Grape Vines and bushes of the Brac that Miss Julie “nah ga run fa office diss time.” She should step down, endorse Mr. Dan Scott and give him her support like Joe Biden did to Kamala Harris. We all love Dan and the entire Island thinks he will do great.
Nicely done CNS!
Subtle hint Juliana has been in several governments pretty much continuously since 1996 “supporting” her community……
Boy, Julie really ramping up now for election..
Not saying that the Brac doesn’t need this but where is the money coming from all of a sudden?
$50M to build a new high school, another $12M for housing for the workers who will build it. (and we don’t know yet where the workers that are building the housing are going to stay or what that will cost). Multiply these numbers by previous past performance of government projects and let’s figure at minimum CI$100M.
This shows what this woman will do whatever she needs to ensure she gets elected last time….
When will we Caymanians and especially us here on the Brac, understand that these things that she is doing are not for us but nothing more than saddling our children and grandchildren with debt that none of them will be able to afford just so that she can live in the lap of luxury. Ask yourself how many of you are able to live the lifestyle that she is living making millions of dollars every year, separate homes in both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac paid for by us, being driven around in her chauffeured cars and flying around the world first class on our dime.
Think about these things when you go to the polls and don’t think she is some type of God because she has the gift of gab to throughout some prayer whenever she speaks..God doesn’t love ugly or decitfulful people.