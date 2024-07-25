Cayman’s flagbearers for Paris Games opener chosen

Paris Games 2024

CNS: At the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris tomorrow, Friday, the Cayman Islands team’s flag bearers will be swimmer Jordan Crooks and sailing contestant Charlotte Webster. The event, which begins at 7:30pm local time (12:30pm in Cayman), takes place on the Seine River with boats for each national delegation. It marks the first time in Olympic history that the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium.

“We are proud to have Jordan and Charlotte represent the Cayman Islands and our Olympic team in such historic fashion,” Cayman Islands Olympic Committee President Lori Powell said. “Both athletes have worked incredibly hard and are deserving of this honour. We look forward to them carrying the Cayman Islands flag in front of the world.”

The Paris Games continue until 11 August. While France’s capital is the main host city, events will be held at 16 other cities throughout France and one in Tahiti. Jordan Crooks, who will make his Olympic debut in the men’s 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle events, qualified for both by making the Olympics ‘A’ standard. He becomes the eighth athlete to represent the Cayman Islands in swimming at the Olympics.

Webster will also be making her Olympic debut in France, where she will compete in the women’s Dinghy event as the fourteenth athlete to represent the Cayman Islands in sailing at the Olympics. Webster qualified for the Olympics by way of her performance at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Swimmer Jillian Crooks and sprinter Davonte Howell round out Cayman’s Olympic team. Jillian Crooks will compete in the women’s 100-meter freestyle and Howell in the men’s 100-meter dash. All four athletes are now in Paris ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

Jordan and Jillian Crooks are scheduled to be the first Cayman Islands athletes to compete. They will dive in for the 100-meter freestyle Heats on Tuesday, 30 July, at Paris La Defense Arena. The Semifinals rounds for the event will be held later that same day and the Finals are scheduled for Wednesday, 31 July.

Jordan Crooks will then compete in the men’s 50-meter freestyle Heats on Thursday, 1 August. The Semifinals will be held later that same day, and the Final will be on Friday, 2 August. Webster sets sail in the women’s dinghy event beginning Thursday, 1 August. She will compete on the Mediterranean Sea with the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille, serving as the venue. The women’s dinghy even runs from 1-5 August, with two races each day. The Final takes place on Tuesday, 6 August.

Howell will step onto the track for the men’s 100-meter dash Preliminary Round on Saturday, 3 August. The First Round takes place later that same day, while the Semi-Final and Final rounds are scheduled for Sunday, 4 August. Track and Field events are held at the Stade de France in Paris.

The rest of the Cayman Islands delegation includes Powell, Chef de Mission Shakeina Bush, Swimming Coach Nicholas Kredich, Cayman Islands Swimming Technical Director Jacky Pellerin, Athletics Coach Tyrone Yen, Sailing Coach Raph Harvey, Team Medic Dr Carl Andrew Brown, Team Physio Dr Kristina Bramwell and Press Attaché Kevin Morales.