Cayman now under hurricane warning as Beryl heads our way

(CNS) Updated 1:40pm Tuesday: The track of Hurricane Beryl appears to be hard to predict, as the latest forecast again puts the Cayman Islands closer to its path. As of 1:00pm Tuesday, all three islands are under a hurricane warning, though it is still predicted to pass south of Grand Cayman on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Beryl remains a category 4 storm as it heads towards Jamaica, and residents of these islands are advised to continue with hurricane preparations.

According to the latest government update, a hurricane watch means that hurricane-force conditions are likely within the next 36 hours. At 1:00pm today, Beryl was located approximately 798 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman, moving west-northwest at 22 miles per hour.

Based on the latest forecast, tropical-storm-force winds will begin 9:00pm on Wednesday on Cayman Brac and half an hour later on Little Cayman. The centre of Hurricane Beryl is expected to pass 92 miles south of Cayman Brac, and 86 miles south of Little Cayman at approximately 5:00am.

Grand Cayman will start to experience tropical-storm-force winds at 12:30am on Thursday. The centre is expected to pass 41 miles south of Grand Cayman, also at approximately 5:00am, according to the update.

On Grand Cayman, residents can expect overcast skies with widespread thunderstorms starting Wednesday evening. Tropical storm conditions are expected by early Thursday morning as Beryl approaches. Extremely rough seas and storm surges are also forecasted, with swells arriving by Wednesday evening.

The Sister Islands can also expect overcast skies and widespread thunderstorms from Wednesday evening. The proximity of the hurricane enhances the likelihood of extremely rough seas, significant swells, and storm surges. Adjustments to the forecast track suggest an increased possibility of storm-force winds impacting the Sister Islands.

A flood warning is currently in effect for the Cayman Islands, as approximately 4-10 inches of rainfall is expected on Thursday. A marine warning is in effect, with wave heights expected to rise from 6-9 feet on Wednesday evening, 10-15 feet on Thursday, and 5-7 feet on Friday.

Non-essential government offices will close today, Tuesday, 2 July at 2pm and remain closed until an official All Clear has been given.

The Cayman Islands Government is calling for unified cooperation and awareness ahead of Hurricane Beryl and its potential impact on the Cayman Islands. The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated as of noon today, and multiple senior-level government officials are collaboratively coordinating planning and response activities. These include the Cayman Islands Regiment, the CI Fire Service, the RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, and infrastructure partners.

“As we prepare for the threat of Hurricane Beryl, we are asking that the public remain highly attentive to all official channels and comply with directions being given,” Acting Deputy Governor Eric Bush said. “Continued proactive efforts are imperative at this time — secure your homes, have all necessary resources like water, food supplies and medication and assist the vulnerable in your families and communities.”

Officials are urging everyone in Cayman to prepare for the storm today and to ensure they are ready to ride it out in a safe place from nightfall on Wednesday.

Authorities are preparing designated shelters for those who may need to evacuate their homes. A notice will be shared when shelters are opened. Residents should make necessary arrangements to reach these shelters and remain calm during this process.

Residents should regularly check for updates from official sources, including the National Weather Service, local government websites, and trusted news outlets. People are required to adhere to guidance provided by local authorities, including potential evacuation orders and shelter information.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman said the authorities are closely monitoring Hurricane Beryl and are ready to respond as needed as she urged people to prepare. “Take this time to secure your homes and finalize your emergency plans. Stay informed and stay safe,” she said.

Important numbers and web pages:

NEOC Call Centre: 949-6555

Emergency Services: 911

Mental Health Hotline: 1-800-534-6463

Local Weather Updates: www.weather.gov.ky

Hazard Management Cayman Islands: www.caymanprepared.gov.ky

Local News Outlets: CIG TV and Radio Cayman

Social media: Follow @caymangov @caymanprepared on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates.

The next CIG bulletin will be issued at 6pm today, Tuesday, 2 July.